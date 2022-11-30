A baby abduction, a DNA match and a tearful reunion 51 years later

When the Facebook post that challenged her entire life story arrived earlier this month, Melanie Walden refused to believe it. “There’s no way it’s me,” she told the people who sent it.

But the post, from two women who said they were her sisters and a man who said he was her father, insisted she was abducted when she was one in 1971 and that they had spent five decades, almost their entire lives. , looking for him. And they had DNA evidence.

Ms Walden, 53, who cleans homes and her local church, has settled into her life in Fort Worth, after several marriages and three children. “I couldn’t believe such a thing,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.

The women, Sharon Highsmith and Rebecca Del Bosque, and the man, Jeffrie Highsmith, told Ms Walden her real name was Melissa Highsmith – ‘Baby Melissa’ in the missing posters – and that she had been taken by a woman pretending to be a babysitter in Fort Worth all those years ago.