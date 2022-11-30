A baby abduction, a DNA match and a tearful reunion 51 years later

When the Facebook post that challenged her entire life story arrived earlier this month, Melanie Walden refused to believe it. “There’s no way it’s me,” she told the people who sent it.
But the post, from two women who said they were her sisters and a man who said he was her father, insisted she was abducted when she was one in 1971 and that they had spent five decades, almost their entire lives. , looking for him. And they had DNA evidence.
Ms Walden, 53, who cleans homes and her local church, has settled into her life in Fort Worth, after several marriages and three children. “I couldn’t believe such a thing,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.
The women, Sharon Highsmith and Rebecca Del Bosque, and the man, Jeffrie Highsmith, told Ms Walden her real name was Melissa Highsmith – ‘Baby Melissa’ in the missing posters – and that she had been taken by a woman pretending to be a babysitter in Fort Worth all those years ago.
After decades of fruitless enquiries, false leads and disappointment, the family were notified on November 6 of a DNA match which showed Mr Highsmith had a grandchild he did not know. He was one of Mrs. Walden’s children. The match was based on samples submitted to 23andMe, the genetic testing company, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Sharon Highsmith, 45, said on Monday Ms Walden told them she thought they were trying to scam her. She said she would pray for them. But then Mrs Walden started reading about the Highsmith family. The girl on the missing poster had a birthmark on her back. Mrs. Walden too. Her husband studied photos of the baby on the family’s Facebook page. Soon she changed her mind, she said.
Ms Walden said she then asked the woman who raised her – the woman she thought was her mother – what her real identity was. Yes, she was told, she had paid $500 for her in 1972. She was Baby Melissa, the woman said.
Further DNA tests confirmed it. At a church in Fort Worth on Saturday, Ms Walden met her father, Mr Highsmith, and her mother, Alta Apantenco, 73, in a tearful gathering filled with hugs and prayers. They gave interviews to a local television station and the story was picked up by media around the world.
“It was very emotional,” Ms. Walden said in an interview. “One of the first things that came to mind was, ‘I finally have a mom and a dad who want me and they love me. I finally have people who love me.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Ms Apantenco told CBS 11 from Fort Worth. “I thought I would never see her again.”
Ms Walden said she would change her name to Melissa Highsmith and even updated her Facebook page to reflect that.
It is not known who kidnapped Baby Melissa, or how the woman who raised her became her guardian. Mrs. Walden would not name her.
As Melanie Miyoko, she grew up and attended Southwest High School in Fort Worth, where she was a member of the class of 1989, according to the yearbook.
She also had to face difficulties. She says she ran away from her new family when she was 15.
“I had a violent childhood,” she said. “I was looking for a better life.”
In the 1990s, when she was in her 20s and known as Melanie Gaige, a married name, she was arrested at least four times and charged with prostitution-related offenses, according to Texas Criminal Records. She had no education or experience, she said, adding: “I did the only thing I could do. I worked on the streets.
During these years, she gave birth to three children. One of his sisters said that all three had been put up for adoption. Ms Walden said she later turned her life around, became a religious person and worked in fast food restaurants and cleaned churches.
Many questions remain about the abduction itself. The Highsmith family is still pushing for a police investigation.
In a statement Monday, the Fort Worth Police Department said it was “thrilled” the family found Melissa, but the department did not respond to questions about the kidnapper. He said he would continue to investigate the case, but said the criminal statute of limitations expired in 2007.
The abduction took place on August 23, 1971, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Ms. Apantenco, who was 22 and worked as a waitress, needed someone to watch her daughter. After placing a babysitter ad in the newspaper, Ms Apantenco arranged for the woman to pick up Melissa, who was 21 months old, from her housemate while she was at work, the center said. Mrs. Apantenco never met the woman. When she did not return with Baby Melissa, Ms Apantenco called the police.
Baby Melissa was last seen wearing a pink dress with white sandals, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. She had hazel eyes and brown hair and weighed 26 pounds, according to the database.
Police investigations proved futile. The family said Ms Apantenco was even accused of injuring or killing the child herself. Over the years, the Highsmiths have taken matters into their own hands.
Ms Highsmith and Ms Del Bosque, 48, recall their parents looking for leads in Texas even after their family moved to Illinois in the late 1970s.
“Every time they did, they came back disappointed,” Ms Del Bosque said on Monday. “It was really heartbreaking for me and for our family. It was very emotionally draining.
Jeff Highsmith, who was born after his sister’s abduction, and his wife hired a private investigator to search for leads on Melissa’s whereabouts. They also created a Facebook group, “Help find Melissa Highsmith”, to seek advice. (The group, which grew to over 6,500 members over the years, was renamed “We Found Melissa!!!”)
Over the years, three women who thought they were Melissa had contacted Jeff Highsmith, but DNA tests showed they were not her, the center said.
“We never gave up hope,” Ms Del Bosque said. “We are truly united as a family to keep pushing.”
The breakthrough came earlier this year, with the father’s DNA match to the unknown grandchild. Lisa Jo Schiele, a clinical laboratory scientist and amateur genealogist, said Tuesday that the family asked her this month to answer the question: “Is this what we think it is?”
Ms Schiele scoured the records and contacted a genetic relative of Ms Walden on Ancestry.com who gave her enough information to search public records to identify her in about two hours. That’s when the family sent the Facebook message.
While Ms Walden has now met her birth parents, her brother and another sister, Victoria Garner, she has yet to meet Ms Del Bosque, from Chicago, or Ms Highsmith, who lives in Madrid. They plan to meet at Christmas in Fort Worth.
“Her life wasn’t what she thought it was,” Ms Highsmith said of her reunited sister. “What Melissa wants right now is to enjoy being reunited with a family that loves her, a family that has never stopped looking for her, and a family that has found her.”
Ms. Walden agreed. “I feel like I got a second chance at life.”
Susan C. Beachy contributed to the research. Amanda Holpuch contributed report.
nytimes