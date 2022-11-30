‘A complete U-turn:’ Some Republicans change tone on Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion

The latest round of Medicaid expansion negotiations comes as states prepare for the eventual end of the Covid-19 public health emergency, which has helped millions of people stay on Medicaid during the pandemic, and as nearly a third of rural hospitals are at risk of close, two factors Medicaid experts say could persuade conservative lawmakers.

In Wyoming, for example, some Republicans, worried about the state’s changing economy and hospital closings, are trying to push through expansion legislation, which died last year after advancing. in the State House but not in the Senate.

The Affordable Care Act was intended to reduce the rate of uninsurance by expanding those eligible for Medicaid, with the federal government paying for most of the tab. But the Supreme Court ruled that states were not required to participate, and most Republican-controlled states declined to do so. Citizens’ vote initiatives have forced red states such as Missouri, Oklahoma and, most recently, South Dakota, to expand Medicaid, leaving 11 states without an expansion program.





Policy experts who closely follow Medicaid expansion efforts believe North Carolina has the best chance of being next, now that the state’s Republican legislative leadership is on board with the proposal after years of opposition.

“If there’s a person in North Carolina in the public service who has spoken out more against Medicaid expansion than I have, I’d like to meet that person,” said the leader of the North Carolina Senate, Phil Berger, who is now pushing for Medicaid expansion. “I’ve come to the position that expansion is something we should be in favor of and something we probably need to do.”

Yet legislation in North Carolina that would have extended coverage to 600,000 people failed to pass this year amid disagreements over changes to state certificates of need laws, which regulate extensions and health care acquisitions, and allow advanced practice registered nurses to practice independently — two policies, according to Berger, are expected to be approved at the same time as Medicaid expansion. Cooper and Republican House leaders said the issues were separate.

“Republican leaders keep telling me that they support Medicaid expansion, they want Medicaid expansion, and it’s going to happen. I believe them, but the further we go, the more this inaction will show otherwise,” Cooper said.

In Kansas, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, just winning a second term, is taking another turn in the expansion of Medicaid, which she pushed for in each of her first four years.

Kansas appeared on the verge of reaching a deal in 2020, but talks fell apart when the issue became entangled in a separate debate over abortion restrictions. The following year, Kelly proposed legalizing medical marijuana and using the tax revenue to pay for Medicaid expansion, which also failed. And in 2022, the efforts also failed.

“There have been a handful of powerful lawmakers who have been able to really halt the progress of expansion over the years,” said April Holman, executive director of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, a group that supports the Medicaid expansion. “Hopefully some of the political backlash that was happening especially during the pandemic – and even the last session – will dissipate now that the election is over and we can get back to business.”

Will Lawrence, Kelly’s chief of staff, said the governor plans to introduce legislation in both houses and visit the state to discuss expanding Medicaid, which would cover 150,000 people. He said he was “optimistic we’re going to get something done” with the governor entering his second and final term and Republicans less concerned with giving him political victories that would count in a re-election campaign.

“Obviously there has been a lot of opposition, but at a certain point there is a pressure or a feeling that something has to be done on members of both chambers. The leadership has to think about it,” Lawrence told POLITICO. “It’s really tough when you’re a legislator and your district governor is talking about an issue that’s important to a lot of people in your district — especially in rural areas where hospitals are closing.”

But to pass the expansion, Kelly will have to overcome fierce opposition from Republican legislative leaders, including Senate Speaker Ty Masterson, and their veto-proof supermajorities.

“Laura Kelly was re-elected with less than 50% of the vote due to a split in the Republican electorate who want bold leadership like we’ve seen in Florida and other states,” Masterson told POLITICO . “Nowhere in the election was there a message to swing to the left or grow government by expanding Obamacare and making people more dependent on the programs.”





Legislative observers believe that passing Medicaid expansion next year will likely require some sort of big deal between the governor and legislative leaders — though Lawrence said he doesn’t have “a good answer yet” on what the governor would be willing to negotiate to secure Medicaid expansion.

“Right now, we know there’s not really a way forward because we’re in a similar place where we’ve been, really, with the same legislative leadership and the same governor,” Cindy Samuelson said. , senior vice president of the Kansas Hospital Association.

The traditional reasons cited by opponents for opposing the expansion — that it will be too costly, that the federal government will cut funding for the newly eligible population, or that it will deter able-bodied adults from finding employment — have all been refuted by the experience of the 39 states that have adopted the policy over the past 12 years, Medicaid experts said.

“The research is so overwhelming and the experience of other states is so overwhelming that it becomes very difficult to use this argument, it becomes more just, ‘Well, we can’t afford it right now. We would be happy to do it,” said Adam Searing, an associate professor at the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. “Those are, I think, weak arguments against that.”

The latest expansion push also comes as states continue to consider congressional-approved incentives to enact Medicaid expansion that require the federal government to cover an additional 5% of the costs of the entire Medicaid program – in more than cover 90% of the costs for the newly eligible population. — for states that adopt expansion. In Wyoming, health officials’ plan to embrace Medicaid expansion would save the state a net $32 million over the next two years.

“Experience from other states has shown that rural hospitals — which basically all of our hospitals are rural — are the ones that stand to benefit the most,” Josh Hannes, vice president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, told lawmakers. at a committee hearing last week. “We have hospitals with 12 days of cash on hand. We lost a nursing home this year. We have seen a decline in services. We’ve lost OB services in a few places, and we’ve seen mental health decline over the years.

In Wyoming, moderate Republicans – led by Sen. Cale Case – are bullish on their latest proposal, which passed a joint legislative committee on Tuesday 9-5, with seven of the committee’s 12 Republicans voting for the measure.

“I voted against it probably 10 times. I continued to learn in the Legislative Assembly and I learned, and, in hindsight, I changed my mind,” said Rep. Steve Harshman, co-chair of the committee, just before the vote. “I learned more and I think it will be really good for our state.”

As the policy, which would expand coverage to about 19,000 people, faces opposition from the state’s Republican Party, Case told POLITICO he thinks lawmakers are worried about the evolving state. economy of the state as it reduced its reliance on mining and increased its reliance on tourism. and his service-sector jobs that often don’t come with solid health insurance — might persuade his colleagues to change their minds.

But at a recent legislative hearing, conservative lawmakers continued to voice skepticism about the program.

“All the employers I have worked for have had the option of purchasing insurance. I want to make sure we cover people who don’t have the ability to get insurance,” said Senator Tom James, who insisted during the hearing that people earning between $250,000 and $500 $000 could be eligible for the Medicaid expansion, although state health officials told him that was not the case.

Case warns his colleagues that it would be better to craft their own legislation than to have a ballot measure, which has happened in South Dakota and six other states.

“My colleagues are very scared,” Case said. “They may not like the Medicaid expansion proposal that comes from an initiative. And, damn it, they have an army of volunteers and they have money to spend on it. So I think the legislature should really think about that and the background of seven states. None of them refused it. »