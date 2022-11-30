After having “analyzed” it, Fnac puts the controversial board game “Antifa” back on the shelves – RT in French

After suspending the sale of the controversial board game following protests, Fnac finally considered that this game did not contain “nothing likely to justify a refusal to market it” and announced its re-sale on the shelves.

Fnac announced on November 29 that it was resuming the sale of the board game “Antifa”, withdrawn the day before from the shelves following protests from the Syndicate of Commissioners of the National Police (SCPN) and several elected officials from the National Rally on the content of this game valuing, according to them, violent action. The brand finally considered that the game did not contain “nothing likely to justify a refusal to market it”.

“This weekend, the Fnac teams were alerted by our customers about the Antifa game, which had not been referenced at group level, but which certain Fnac stores had decided to put on the shelves, as they have freedom,” the distributor said in a statement.

Backpedaling of Fnac on #AntifaTheGame, the sale of which had been “suspended as a precaution”. However, the game “does not contain anything likely to justify a refusal to market it”. It will be put up for sale again, in a spirit of “freedom and diversity”. #All that for thispic.twitter.com/rKhuvY6GZy — Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) November 29, 2022

A game initially removed “as a precaution”

On November 27, the SCPN criticized Fnac, accusing it of “highlighting antifas, which break, set fire to and attack during demonstrations”. Several elected RNs had also challenged the distributor on this game created by the La Horde site and published by Libertalia editions.

“Not knowing the exact content of this game and pending a thorough verification, our teams have decided as a precaution to suspend the sale”, explains [ce 29 novembre] Fnac. “Since [le 28 novembre]we took the time to thoroughly analyze the content of the game […] and we were able to observe that it did not contain anything likely to justify a refusal to market it”, indicated the distributor.

Fnac has therefore “decided to lift the suspension and resume the sale of the game […] in accordance with its mission as a cultural broadcaster that markets everything authorized by law, in the spirit that has always been its of freedom and diversity”.

Reprint of new copies

On its website, the publisher presents “Antifa the game” as “a simulation and management game in which you bring a local antifascist group to life” by implementing “actions that will require your time, resources and a bit of organization.

The case gave this controversial little-known game a spotlight, so much so that Libertalia indicated on the afternoon of November 28 that the new edition of the game for sale on its site was sold out.

The publisher, who had denounced “false allegations emanating from the extreme right”, specifies this November 29 on his site to have launched a reprint and to be able to deliver new copies in January.