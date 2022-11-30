Amplio helps companies find components when the supply chain breaks down • TechCrunch

When COVID shut down much of the world in 2020, it ended up wreaking havoc on the supply chain. Suddenly, companies built for just-in-time production couldn’t find the parts they needed to make their products.

Even when COVID subsided, supply chain issues continued. Supply management veterans like the founder of startup Amplio watched and thought there had to be a better way to guard against these kinds of disruptions in the future by using software to find parts. wherever they are.

Amplio was launched last year with that goal in mind, and today the startup announced a $6 million seed to build a system to track parts shortages. Trey Closson, CEO and co-founder of Amplio, says his company’s goal is to build resilience in the electronics component supply chain.

“We help our customers understand which components are most at risk of causing material shortages, and then connect our customers to other sources of supply to mitigate those shortages,” Closson told TechCrunch.

He knows what he is talking about. He has spent his entire career in supply chain management and has seen firsthand how disruption can negatively impact a business’s ability to operate. He blames “just-in-time production” techniques for the problems we see today.

“Supply chains have been designed for 30 or 40 years to optimize costs and for a best-case scenario, but the reality is that we don’t live in a world of best-case scenarios. We live in a world of constant disruption,” he said.

“The way our platform works is that we connect to our customers’ systems of record or their ERP solutions, and we take their BOM and operational data into account, and then combine that with external data sets to be able to show the customer their ability to source particular components over the next six to 18 months,” he said.

Also, in cases where the customer is unable to source the components, customers can go to the Amplio marketplace to find suppliers or other manufacturers who may have excess inventory that they are trying to sale.

Closson’s most recent job was working at Koch Industries, an international supply chain leader for Georgia Pacific, where he was on the front lines of COVID-induced toilet paper shortages. But he decided to focus his startup on electronic components.

“So while supply chain resilience is really key in the market, we want to focus on the electronics industry because it has a huge impact on the global economy,” he said. He conceived and incubated the company under a program run by Koch and High Alpha Innovation, the program launched by former Exact Target executives to help startups with enterprise-focused ideas.

The company currently has six employees, but plans to expand with the funding (which closed in May). He says that as he grows the company, diversity and inclusion are key. “Diversity is one of the fundamental principles of our recruitment and decision-making processes. So just from a selfish perspective, various organizations are making better decisions and having more creative ideas, and ultimately being more successful,” he said.

Today’s round was led by Construct Capital with participation from Slow Ventures, High Alpha Capital, Flexport Ventures, Alpaca Venture Capital and various industry angels.