Austrian grocers to distribute food rations during blackouts — RT Business News

The emergency plan aims to provide essential supplies to citizens in the event of massive power cuts

Austria on Tuesday unveiled emergency measures to secure food and other essentials for people in the event of power outages this winter. The plan, published on the website of the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Regions and Tourism, decrees that all grocery stores in Austria must remain closed on the first day of a possible power outage.

On the second day, stores are to remain closed but act as hubs from which bags of fresh produce will be delivered to residents, between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, stores will offer ready-made bags with water, shelf-stable bread, canned goods, convenience products and candles for sale for cash. Baby items and hygiene products will be made available on request.

From the third day, only products from the dry range will be offered, for safety reasons.

All major Austrian retailers have accepted the program, including Spar, Maximarkt, Billa, Penny, Lidl, Frisch, Unimarkt, M-Preis and others.

Residents have been advised to stock up on shelf-stable foods and keep a 14-day supply at home, as well as keep small denominations of cash in the amount of around €100 per member of the household. family.





The program was prepared in coordination with the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ), the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) and the Ministry of Energy, as well as representatives of the retail food industry and the association of Austrian municipalities (Österreichische Gemeindebund).

While officials stressed that the food supply in Austria is currently secure and the risk of a power shortage is “very low and unlikely“, they noted that”potential new challenges require timely preparation in order to be ready for a crisis.”

“Our food industry is responsible and has already proven its ability to overcome the crisis. The solution presented today in the event of a possible massive outage is a model for the whole of Europe and shows that our food industry is ready to face the crisis within the framework of the critical infrastructure system.said the president of the association of food retailers Christophe Tamandl, commenting on the plan.

