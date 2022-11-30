Aws Now Supports Natural Language Forecasting Queries In Quicksight Q • Techcrunch

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced notable new natural language querying capabilities that allow non-analysts to predict future business outcomes.

As a quick recap, AWS first introduced its QuickSight business intelligence service in 2015, allowing customers to visualize their data through dashboards and reports without requiring the technical prowess of a developer. Fast forward to 2020, and AWS has introduced natural language queries into the mix through QuickSight Q, allowing users to find answers simply by typing plain English questions into a search bar, such as “show me this month’s sales by segment”.

Today’s announcement builds on that by providing answers to questions for the future.

“ML-powered forecasting with Q,” as AWS CEO Adam Selipsky referred to the new feature on the AWS re:Invent stage today, lets users visualize business performance forecasts without involving analysts or data scientists. All they have to do is type “forecast” or “show me a forecast” in the search bar, followed by up to three metrics (e.g., “sales”), and Q will provide the appropriate visualizations. for this query.

On top of that, users can include filters – for example, if they want to see sales from a specific region over a specific time period.

Additionally, QuickSight Q will now also support natural language “why” questions, allowing non-analysts to dig deeper into the data and determine what factors led to a particular result.

For example, if a graph shows that course enrollment has dropped, the user may also want to know why it dropped. So they would start such a query with the word “why” and then follow it with a metric and a timeframe. In this case, the question might be, “Why did enrollment drop in 2021?” »

Predictions and “why” questions are available to users starting today.