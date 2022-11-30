Bbk Final: Ripley 59, East Clinton 58

LEES CREEK — East Clinton led most of the way on Tuesday against Ripley, but the Blue Jays eventually pulled him out, 59-58.
The Boys’ non-championship loss leaves the Astros 0-3.
In a fast-paced first quarter, East Clinton had the best hand and led 18-14. EC held a 10-2 lead at one point.
East Clinton held on to their halftime lead, 31-25, and held off Ripley in the third period, 46-44.
But the Blue Jays won the final period by three points to give the visitors the one-point victory.
Dakota Collom | Mark HuberPhoto
Dakota Collom | Mark HuberPhoto
Dakota Collom | Mark HuberPhoto
Head Coach Clyde Snow | Mark HuberPhoto
Wyatt Floyd, Greg Roberts, Clyde Snow | Mark HuberPhoto
Dakota Collom and Maddix Crowe | Mark HuberPhoto
The Astros hit the deck for a stray ball | Mark HuberPhoto
Toby Huff | Mark HuberPhoto
Maddix Crowe | Mark HuberPhoto
Kasen Terrell and Peyton Lilly | Mark HuberPhoto
Dameon Williams and Peyton Lilly | Mark HuberPhoto
