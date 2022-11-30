BBK Final: Ripley 59, East Clinton 58

BBK Final: Ripley 59, East Clinton 58
Dakota Collom | Mark HuberPhoto

Dakota Collom | Mark HuberPhoto

Dakota Collom | Mark HuberPhoto

Head Coach Clyde Snow | Mark HuberPhoto

Wyatt Floyd, Greg Roberts, Clyde Snow | Mark HuberPhoto

Dakota Collom and Maddix Crowe | Mark HuberPhoto

The Astros hit the deck for a stray ball | Mark HuberPhoto

Toby Huff | Mark HuberPhoto

Maddix Crowe | Mark HuberPhoto

Kasen Terrell and Peyton Lilly | Mark HuberPhoto

Dameon Williams and Peyton Lilly | Mark HuberPhoto

LEES CREEK — East Clinton led most of the way on Tuesday against Ripley, but the Blue Jays eventually pulled him out, 59-58.

The Boys’ non-championship loss leaves the Astros 0-3.

In a fast-paced first quarter, East Clinton had the best hand and led 18-14. EC held a 10-2 lead at one point.

East Clinton held on to their halftime lead, 31-25, and held off Ripley in the third period, 46-44.

But the Blue Jays won the final period by three points to give the visitors the one-point victory.

