Bbk Final: Ripley 59, East Clinton 58

LEES CREEK — East Clinton led most of the way on Tuesday against Ripley, but the Blue Jays eventually pulled him out, 59-58.

The Boys’ non-championship loss leaves the Astros 0-3.

In a fast-paced first quarter, East Clinton had the best hand and led 18-14. EC held a 10-2 lead at one point.

East Clinton held on to their halftime lead, 31-25, and held off Ripley in the third period, 46-44.

But the Blue Jays won the final period by three points to give the visitors the one-point victory.