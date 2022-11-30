Best monitor deals: Lowest prices at Amazon, Newegg, LG and more

In my eyes (and my wallet), if you’re looking for the best value in a new computer monitor, you’ll want to buy a 27-inch QHD monitor or a 32-inch UHD monitor. These monitors are going to offer the best value in terms of screen size, resolution, and price. Just about any model with these specs will produce a satisfyingly sharp image for the panel size while still being reasonably priced.

My current monitor is a 27-inch QHD (quad HD or 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution) monitor that I bought for $250, but I almost upgraded to a 32-inch UHD (ultra HD or 3840 x 2,160 pixels) screen that would have offered more real estate and more pixels for just a little more money. Between these two different sizes, you can easily find a monitor that will perfectly fit your office space, your work needs and, most importantly, your budget. Creatives, hobbyists, and professional gamers around the world who are concerned about color gamut and refresh rates might find they need a high-end display that you’ll find on our list, but these displays are large enough for most needs, and with sufficient pixel density. to produce a sharp, quality image.

Best 27-inch monitor deals

These 27-inch models feature QHD resolution and give you more screen space than a 24-inch, FHD (full HD or 1920 x 1080 pixels) display, as well as better resolution. And it gives you all of that for not too much money. You may also come across 27-inch 4K displays in your search. These displays offer some quality worthy of consideration, but in my experience QHD or 2K resolution is more than enough when stretched across a 27-inch panel.

LG This is the model I ended up buying on Amazon after shopping around. I got it for a reasonable price of $250, and it’s $20 less than that right now. It’s an IPS panel with QHD resolution, 350 nits rated brightness, and thin screen bezels. I like the simple stand, although I wish it offered overhead support. However, most monitors at this price don’t offer height adjustment, so I can live without it. It doesn’t have internal speakers, but those are generally terrible and I would never use them when I have a Bluetooth speaker in my home office. It has one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, providing the ability to connect to a variety of PCs and laptops. I have nothing to complain about its image, which I find sufficiently bright and clear. The 32-inch version of this monitor is even less so if you want to get higher. You receive price alerts for LG 27QN600-B: $230

Amazon I don’t know the Koorui name, but this monitor gets favorable reviews on Amazon and is priced at $210. That’s rare for a 27-inch monitor with QHD resolution. Most budget monitors are rated for a lackluster 250 nits brightness, but this Koorui model is rated for a more adequate 300 nits brightness. It is labeled as a gaming monitor because it has a 144Hz refresh rate which is faster than the typical 60Hz refresh rate and also has AMD FreeSync. It’s out of stock at the moment, you may have to wait a few days or weeks for it to come back. You are receiving price alerts for Koorui 27 inch Gaming Monitor: $210

This 27-inch HP features QHD resolution, a fast 165Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync technology for smooth action while gaming. Plus, it has low blue light to protect your eyes, without sacrificing color accuracy. The stand offers height, tilt and swivel adjustment. You receive price alerts for HP X27q: $232

new egg You can get this 27-inch Pixio monitor for a reasonable $245 on Amazon when you apply the $15 instant coupon on the product page which reduces the price at checkout. It features QHD resolution with AMD FreeSync and a fast 144Hz refresh rate if you want to use it for gaming in addition to work. It’s rated for a sufficient brightness of 350 nits, so it should be a bit brighter than the Acer and Koorui models above. You receive price alerts for Pixio PX277: $245

Viewsonic The highlight of this ViewSonic model is its USB 3.2 Type-C port, which means you can connect a MacBook and other laptops with a USB-C port (but not HDMI) to the monitor without adapters or converter cables. special. It also provides HDMI and DisplayPort connections with AMD FreeSync and is rated for 300 nits brightness. It’s currently $20 off at Amazon and currently sells for a very reasonable $290. You receive price alerts for ViewSonic VX2785-2K-MHDU: $290

Best 32-inch monitor deals

The next step up in size, resolution and price from a 27-inch QHD display is a 32-inch UHD display. Ultra HD is also commonly referred to as 4K.

new egg This Samsung model has a relatively low peak brightness of 270 nits, making it a better choice for a basement or dimly lit room than a sunny office. It has AMD FreeSync, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a headphone jack, but no USB ports. It’s currently $70 off, bringing its price down to a very reasonable $270. You receive price alerts for Samsung LU32J590UQNXZA: $270

new egg It’s one of the most affordable 32-inch 4K monitors out there and has both HDMI and DisplayPort connections, 300 nits of brightness, and built-in speakers. It also supports HDR10 and AMD FreeSync and comes in a compact but basic package with thin bezels.

LG This LG is similar to the two monitors above – 32-inch 4K display with FreeSync and built-in speakers – but is the brightest of the trio with a 350 nits rating. It’s $80 off at LG right now, making it even more affordable right now than the Samsung and ViewSonic models above.

AOC This AOC model stands out here from the 32-inch UHD pack because it has a USB Type-C port, which means you can connect a MacBook and other laptops with a USB-C port to the monitor without an adapter or cable. special conversion. It’s rated for a sufficient brightness of 350 nits and also includes a pair of HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connection along with built-in speakers. It’s rare to find a USB-C monitor of this size and resolution for such a low price. You receive price alerts for AOC U32P2CA: $328

Dell At 32 inches, a curved screen is starting to become an option, and not just for gamers. A curved screen lets you sit closer without having to strain your head so much to see the whole screen. This curved Dell monitor features a smooth 1800R curvature with AMD FreeSync and built-in speakers. It also has a wealth of adjustability with tilt, swivel and height adjustment. It has an abundance of connectivity with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort connection, two USB-A ports, a USB-B port and a headphone jack. And it’s currently $30 off at Amazon. You get price alerts for Dell S3221QS: $370

