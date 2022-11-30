Biden hails semiconductor factory as ‘game changer’ for American manufacturing

President Joe Biden on Tuesday toured a $300 million semiconductor manufacturing plant in Michigan that aims to create 150 jobs and said the United States “would no longer be held hostage” by countries like the United States. China who dominate the industry.

“Instead of relying on chips made overseas in places like China, the supply chain for those chips will be here in America,” Biden told a crowd of more than 400 who gathered to see it at an SK Siltron CSS facility in Bay City. . “In Michigan. This is a game changer.”

The company is part of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group, and the plant will make materials for semiconductors that will be used in electric vehicles.

Biden tied the project directly to the CHIPS and Science Act, which he signed into law in August. The bill includes about $52 billion in funding for U.S. companies to manufacture chips, which go into technology like smartphones, electric vehicles, devices and weapons systems.





Biden also said Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his displeasure with the legislation when the two men met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit earlier this month in Bali, Indonesia.

“And he’s kind of upset that we’re deciding we’re going to be again, you know…we’re talking about the supply chain, we’re going to be the supply chain. The difference is going to be, we’re going to put that supply chain on. supply available to the rest of the world, and we are no longer going to be held hostage.”

China has vocally pushed back against the legislation and also against an October decision by the administration to impose export controls on chips, a move intended to prevent China from obtaining such sensitive technologies.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning in October accused the United States of “abusing export control measures to wantonly block and hinder Chinese companies.”

This week, in response to a separate proposal through the National Defense Authorization Act to ban government agencies from doing business with Chinese semiconductor makers, she said: “The United States United must listen to the voice that calls for reason, stop politicizing, arming and ideologizing economic, trade and scientific issues, stop blocking and hindering Chinese companies, respect the law of market economy and rules of free trade, and uphold the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.”

But those concerns seemed far away as Biden enjoyed the welcoming crowd and portrayed his vision for his country’s tech future.

“Where does it say,” he said, “that America will no longer lead the world in manufacturing?”