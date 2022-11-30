Biden’s ‘weird’ Democratic Party

OPINION:

The Economist recently began its investigation of the November 8 election with a telling observation about the performance of the Democratic Party. According to the magazine, “Democrats tend to ignore how weird voters think they are.” Odd? Is it true? Whoopi Goldberg’s party, weird? The party of Harvey Weinstein and Hillary Clinton, strange? Joe Biden’s party, finally, at least unorthodox?

What exactly is so strange that a person – young or old – comes to the conclusion that they want to change their sex and expects the government, at least if Medicare or Medicaid is involved, recover the tab for surgery? Additionally, if he is a minor, the Biden administration believes the person should be allowed to receive “gender-affirming” surgeries such as mastectomies — of which there is no return — with limited parental controls. .

Or what’s so weird about leaving our borders open to marauding gangs, lone criminals, people who want to see what it’s like on the American side, or people who want to cross the border for fun ? After all, that’s what they do.

What’s so strange about proclaiming America – the country most of the world wants to emulate and admire – a failed state?

What’s so strange about tearing down America’s statues of great figures of the past and those marking epic achievements, even though they were raised to founding fathers such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, and the savior of the Union, Abraham Lincoln? Who would they put in the place of Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln?

What’s so strange about releasing criminals, shoplifters, molesters and sexual deviants – often repeat offenders?

What’s so strange about declaring entire cities, many of which are America’s largest cities, “sanctuary cities”? Many Democrats would lay off their police forces and replace the police with mental health counselors.

My only question about all these Democratic reformers is, why didn’t the Democrats launch their reform agendas sooner? Say before America had to fight two world wars, which incidentally met with general approval the world over, save for a few thousand disgruntled Nazis, fascists, and criminally insane.

The Economist went on to cite a poll commissioned by Third Way, a centrist Democratic think tank, which found that the average American voter, when asked which party is more extreme, answered Democrats with a margin. significant. Yet when Americans go to the polls, they’re typically split down the middle, with about half voting Republicans and about half voting Democrats. How to explain this finding? Do a significant number of Democrats vote for candidates they find “strange” and “extreme”?

My conclusion is that when the average American answers a pollster’s questions, he is relaxed. He may be answering the question from his kitchen table over a cup of coffee. He may be wearing his pajamas. When he goes out to vote, however, he is not as relaxed. When he enters the polling station, his blood pressure is probably on the rise. The voter must be concerned about choosing the right candidate. Did he tick the right box? What did the morning media commentator say about candidate X?

Whether the voter realizes it or not, they’ve been influenced by the media, and the media is massively biased…biased for Democrats. At the time a voter has voted, another influence must be factored into the voting equation. It’s the media, and since Vice President Spiro Agnew gave his landmark 1969 speech on left-wing dominance in the media, their influence in elections has only grown.

This explains the disparity between how the average American views Democrats in politics and how the average American votes. Sure, many average Americans find Democratic issues “strange” and “extreme,” but those who vote Democrat still vote Democrat. The gender jugglers, cross borderers, monument topplers, police opponents and sanctuary city advocates mentioned above have never hurt anyone. Or have they?

Glory to Ukraine!

• R. Emmett Tyrrell Jr. is founder and editor of The American Spectator. He is a Senior Fellow at the London Center for Policy Research and the most recent author of “The Death of Liberalism”, published by Thomas Nelson Inc.