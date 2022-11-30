Bills’ Von Miller deals with knee injury, eyes Week 14 comeback

BUFFALO, NY – Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he suffered lateral meniscus damage in his knee but hopes to be back before Buffalo’s game against the New York Jets on the 11th december

Speaking about the injury for the first time since it happened at Buffalo’s Thanksgiving game, Miller said on ‘The VonCast’ that he didn’t tear his anterior cruciate ligament and the injury could have been better and could have been worse.

“I have lateral meniscus damage and it’s going to need to be fixed,” Miller said on the podcast. “But I feel like I can, you know, play through this, so I’ll just wait a bit and let the swelling go down for about 7-10 days and hopefully right before the Jets game. , I will come back.”

The Bills host the Jets in Week 14.

Miller also shared on his podcast that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Miller’s close friend and teammate last year with the Los Angeles Rams, is coming to visit the Bills on Friday.

“Hey man, it’s not over until it’s over,” Miller said. “He’s going to see the Giants, us and the Cowboys. And I think when he comes here, I don’t think he’s going to leave.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Beckham is scheduled to visit the team on Monday. Beckham is coming back from a torn ACL suffered during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory.

The Bills could use some help at wide receiver, with Jamison Crowder, Jake Kumerow and Marquez Stevenson all on injured reserve. Some talent in this position would bolster an inconsistent attack from the Week 7 break.

Buffalo plays the New England Patriots on Thursday night, after which the Bills continue a key AFC East streak at home against the Jets and Miami Dolphins. Buffalo is 0-2 in the division this season.

“If I’m there you know I’m ready to go and I feel totally confident,” said Miller, who was already ruled out for Thursday night’s game and did not participate in practice. this week.

Miller’s injury – to the same right knee in which he suffered a torn ACL in 2013 – occurred less than three minutes from the end of the first half against the Detroit Lions when he appeared to make roll. He quickly got down on one knee and spent a few minutes talking to the coaches on the pitch. He spent several minutes in the medical tent on the sidelines before being transported to the locker room.

Miller ranks third in the NFL in quarterback pressure (38) behind Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (46) and Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (36). No other Bills player has more than 12 pressures, with Miller’s pressure gap of 216 being the most in the NFL this season. Miller leads the Bills in sacks (eight), pass rush success rate (23.7%) and pressing percentage (14.6%).

The good news for the Bills is that defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and AJ Epenesa (ankle) were full participants in practice this week after missing time due to injuries. Their return would be huge for the defensive line even if Miller were available.

In the meantime, Miller said he continues to look on the positive side of things.

“I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me,” Miller said. “I signed a six-year contract, don’t feel sorry for me. … I just gotta fight, man, and I’ll be back. Rehab is going well. I’m feeling good.”