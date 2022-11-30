China’s vaccine plans raise hopes of an end to ‘zero COVID’

BEIJING — A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has raised hopes China could roll back tough virus checks that prompted protesters to demand the resignation of President Xi Jinping, but the country faces steep hurdles and up to ‘one year of hard work before ‘zero COVID’ can end.

Stock markets rose after the National Health Commission announced the long-awaited campaign on Monday. A low vaccination rate is one of the biggest obstacles to ending the restrictions that have confined millions to their homes, depressed the economy and kept most visitors from China. Health officials did not say how long it might take.

A vaccination campaign will take months and China must also build its hospitals and develop a long-term virus strategy, warn health experts and economists. They say “zero COVID” should stay in place until mid-2023 and possibly well into 2024.

“China is not in a position at this time to move away from its ‘zero-COVID’ policy to a ‘living with COVID’ policy,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics. “The health care capacity is very low.”

China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, is the latest major country to try to completely halt transmission. Others are easing controls and trying to live with the virus that has killed at least 6.6 million people worldwide and sickened nearly 650 million.

Chinese protesters accuse the ruling Communist Party of failing to chart a course away from restrictions that have repeatedly closed businesses and schools and suspended access to neighborhoods. The curbs have kept case numbers lower than in other countries, but are seen by the public and scientists as excessive.

Families who have been confined to their homes for up to four months say they do not have reliable access to food and medicine. Others struggle to get treatment for other medical issues. Authorities have faced public fury over reports that two children who were in quarantine died after their parents said virus checks hampered efforts to seek emergency medical treatment.

The protests, the most widespread display of dissent in decades, erupted on Friday after a fire in Urumqi in the northwest killed at least 10 people. It sparked angry questions online about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by locked doors or other controls. Authorities have denied this, but the deaths have become the focus of public anger over the human cost of “zero COVID”.

The ruling party has promised to make restrictions less disruptive and eased some controls this week following protests in Shanghai, Beijing and at least six other major cities. But party leaders said they were sticking to “zero COVID” and gave no sign of when that might end.

On Wednesday, the Health Commission reported 37,828 new cases in the past 24 hours, including 33,540 without symptoms. The official death toll stands at 5,233 out of 319,536 confirmed cases, compared to 1.1 million deaths in the United States from nearly 100 million infections.

Beijing has tried to discredit the protesters by accusing them of working for “foreign forces”, a reference to longstanding complaints that Washington and other Western governments are trying to sabotage China’s economic and political rise.

On Tuesday, the ruling party’s legal affairs commission pledged to “resolutely suppress the infiltration and sabotage activities of hostile forces”. His statement promising to realize the spirit of a congress last month where Xi, China’s most powerful figure since at least the 1980s, granted himself a third five-year term as leader.

The statement did not mention the protests and echoed routine statements issued after those party meetings. But it was a reminder of the ruling party’s determination to enforce its will and its hostility to the opposition.

The National Health Commission said its campaign will encourage people over 60 to get vaccinated.

Many avoided vaccines for safety reasons and because, with few cases in China, their risk of infection was low.

The commission said it would send mobile vaccination units to reach people aged 70 to 80 who cannot leave their homes.

Nine out of 10 Chinese have been vaccinated but only 66% of people over 80 have received an injection, while 40% have received a booster shot, according to the Commission. He said 86% of people over 60 are vaccinated.

State media described unvaccinated older people as the “most at risk” to the virus.

“We hope elderly friends can actively complete vaccination as soon as possible,” said commission spokesperson Mi Feng.

China uses vaccines made by domestic developers, including Sinovac and Sinopharm. It has refused approval for mRNA vaccines such as the one invented by Germany’s BioNTech, although a Chinese company bought the distribution rights in 2020.

Last year, the nation’s top infectious disease official acknowledged that these local vaccines were less effective.

Still, ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, an infectious disease expert from Shanghai’s COVID-19 team expressed confidence that China can emerge from COVID with the right vaccination program.

“Our diagnosis, treatment and vaccines have reached a very high level,” Zhang Wenhong said at a medical conference Nov. 18 in the southern city of Haikou. “We are fully capable of finally taming the coronavirus.”

However, China’s small, overburdened health system, particularly in the poor and populated countryside, could be overwhelmed if infections escalate as restrictions are eased.

China has 4.3 hospital beds per person, barely half the average of eight in neighboring Mongolia, a much poorer country, according to the World Health Organization. Japan has 13 and South Korea has 12.5.

“China will never completely lift COVID restrictions like other countries,” said Yu Changping, a respiratory disease specialist at Wuhan University People’s Hospital.

“The epidemic will not go away in the next three or five years and maybe never,” Yu said. “It is a long-term task for China’s prevention and control.”

Outbreaks that began in October prompted affected communities to close shops and offices. Factories were required to isolate workers from outside contact.

Economists estimate that these regions account for up to a third of China’s economic output. Some forecasts indicate that China’s annual growth will remain below 3%, less than half of 2021’s 8.1% expansion.

Although the number of cases is low, “there is definitely a risk that zero COVID will fail at this point. It is spreading fast everywhere,” Williams said. “I think the response from the authorities would be to go back to the January February 2020 playbook and lock down everywhere.”