Coinbase Wallet Delists Four Major Cryptos Including XRP

Coinbase has stated that they are no longer supporting BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM.

The four coins are delisted because of their low usage.

Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, announced on November 29 that it will no longer support Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) in its coinbase wallet. The exchange stated that the coins will no longer be support from January 2023. Because of their low usage, the four coins is going to delisting. In the 2017 bull market, all coins primarily increased.

Coinbase Wallet is a self-custody mobile app equivalent to other software wallets like MetaMask. But with a broader range of crypto asset capabilities. They announced that customers will no longer be able to purchase, trade, transfer, or acquire coins through the coinbase app beginning next year.

Consumers will still be able to access the coins and tokens on the exchange. And though coinbase said that despite removing the assets from its wallet product. Users will be able to recover them through their recovery phases.

Coinbase provides access to unsupported coins

After 2023, users will need to import their recovery phase on another non-custodial wallet provider that supports these networks in order to view or transfer these assets. To learn more, they’ve published a help page about migrating unsupported assets.

Furthermore, the coinbase wallet should only hold supported cryptocurrency and provide access to dapps on supported networks. They also note that one should double-check that the coinbase wallet supports the network from which the assets are receive, or else they will be unable to access those assets.

Coinbase also emphasized that sending or receiving unsupported tokens or coins results in coin loss. It has also been stated that this is exclusively for unlisted currencies or tokens, not for supported ones.