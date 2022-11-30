Covid restrictions lifted in Chinese city of Guangzhou after protests | China

Authorities abruptly lifted Covid restrictions in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, where protesters clashed with police on Tuesday night, as police searched for protesters in other cities and the country’s top security body called repression of “hostile forces”.

After days of extraordinary protests in the country that have also prompted international demonstrations of solidarity, the United States and Canada have urged China not to hurt or intimidate protesters opposed to Covid-19 lockdowns.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities suddenly announced the lifting of lockdowns in about half of the districts in the southern city of Guangzhou. Official announcements have told local officials to variously remove “temporary control orders” and redesignate areas as low risk. They also announced the end of mass PCR testing.

A resident told the Guardian that within an hour of the announcement, they saw apartment security staff quickly leave and neighbors rushing in with luggage “to escape”.

The easing of restrictions, which came despite the rise in cases in the city, did not extend to all neighborhoods. Some areas, including parts of Haizhu, where protesters clashed with police on Tuesday night, according to witnesses and footage, remained under restrictions.

The city recorded nearly 7,000 Covid cases on Tuesday. In Haizhu, there had been several protests and clashes with police over the past month, and it was the site of the most recent demonstrations in a wave of civil disobedience that escalated dramatically on Friday.

Late on Tuesday, security personnel in hazmat suits formed shoulder-to-shoulder rows, taking cover under riot shields, to force their way down a street in the district of Haizhu as glass shattered around them, videos posted on social media showed.

In the pictures – geotagged by Agence France-Presse – screams and cries could be heard as orange and blue barricades were pictured strewn across the ground. Others threw objects at police and later nearly a dozen men were filmed being led away with their hands tied in cable ties.

A Guangzhou resident told AFP on Wednesday that he saw around 100 police converge on Houjiao village in Haizhu district and arrest at least three men on Tuesday night.

Haizhu, a county with more than 1.8 million people, has been the source of the bulk of Covid-19 cases in Guangzhou. Much of the area has been closed since late October.

On Tuesday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the United States stood up for peaceful protesters. “We do not want to see protesters physically injured, intimidated or coerced in any way. This is what a peaceful protest is and this is what we have continued to stand for, whether in China, Iran or anywhere else in the world,” he told CNN.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that everyone in China should be allowed to protest and enjoy freedom of speech, and that Canadians were watching protests against the country’s zero-Covid policy closely. .

“Everyone in China should be allowed to speak up, should be allowed to share their views and even to protest,” Trudeau said. “We will continue to make sure China knows that we will stand up for human rights, we will stand with people who speak out.”

Dissatisfaction with China’s strict Covid prevention strategy three years into the pandemic has sparked protests in cities across the country, in the biggest wave of civil disobedience since the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, took over ten years ago.

Chinese authorities have been searching for people who gathered at the weekend protests, some who were at the Beijing protests told Reuters. The number of people arrested during the protests and ensuing police actions is not known.

China’s foreign ministry said rights and freedoms should be exercised within the law.

Police were out in force in Beijing and Shanghai on Tuesday to prevent further protests against pandemic restrictions that have disrupted the lives of millions, damaged the economy and briefly led to rare calls for Xi to step down.

Hugh Yu, who says he took part in the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 and now lives in Canada, called on Canadians and the Canadian government to speak out against China’s actions. “A lot of people don’t want to die in silence,” he said of protesters in China. “I don’t want to sit here and talk to you guys. But I have no choice.”

China on Tuesday sent university students home and flooded the streets with police in an attempt to break up the most widespread anti-government protests in decades, as the country’s top security body called for a crackdown on ‘hostile forces’ . In an apparent effort to combat anger over zero-Covid policies, authorities have also announced plans to ramp up vaccinations for the elderly.

Such a move is a key precursor to easing controls without mass deaths or overwhelming the healthcare system in a country where there is almost no natural immunity to Covid, after nearly three years of trying to wipe out the virus. . China has yet to approve mRNA vaccines, which have been shown to be more effective, for public use.

National health officials said on Tuesday that China would respond to “urgent concerns” raised by the public and that Covid rules should be implemented more flexibly, depending on conditions in each region.

Hours later, in Zhengzhou, the site of a Foxconn factory that makes Apple iPhones and has been the scene of labor unrest, officials announced the “orderly” resumption of operations, including at supermarkets, gyms and the restaurants. However, they also released a long list of buildings that would remain under lock and key.

Shanghai health authorities on Wednesday ordered subordinate units to stockpile at least 60 days of anti-epidemic materials, sparking rumors of an imminent return to the long lockdown the city endured from March to June. Shanghai Disneyland was closed again on Tuesday, just four days after it reopened following a Covid-related shutdown.

In a sign of official concern, the Communist Party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Committee, which oversees all domestic law enforcement in China, met on Tuesday. Its members accused “infiltration and sabotage” by “hostile forces” and called for repression, according to a reading of a meeting by the official Xinhua news agency.

Residents of at least one complex in Guangzhou were reportedly told by building managers that paid trolls by Taiwanese and Americans had “infiltrated the landlord [chat] groupings of various residential neighborhoods, inciting the population to resist the epidemic prevention policy”.

Screenshots of the post, seen by the Guardian, warned against protesting and urged people to report any neighbors making inflammatory remarks to national security agencies. A resident of this complex said that friends elsewhere in the city had received the same message.

Chinese authorities often blame the discontent on “foreign forces”, although this claim is likely ignored by many people in China frustrated by the fierce restrictions rolled out to try to keep Covid out of the country. A weekend protest video showed a sarcastic crowd asking if the accusations of “foreign forces” referred to Marx and Engels, the fathers of communism, whose works still feature on the Chinese curriculum.

The protests seem to have blind authorities. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, a champion of hyper-aggressive ‘wolf-warrior’ diplomacy, was briefly rendered speechless on Tuesday by a question about whether the government would consider changing course. on Covid after the protests.

China’s zero Covid policy has helped keep case numbers lower than the United States and other major countries, but global health experts, including the head of the World Health Organization ( WHO), increasingly say it is unsustainable. China dismissed the remarks as irresponsible.

Beijing must make its approach “very targeted” to reduce economic disruption, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday. “We see the importance of moving away from massive lockdowns,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in Berlin. “So that targeting can contain the spread of Covid without significant economic costs.”

However, economists and health experts warn that Beijing cannot relax controls that prevent most travelers from leaving China until tens of millions of elderly people are vaccinated. They say this means zero Covid checks may not end for another year.