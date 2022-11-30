Creata Chain Mobile Application Launch!

It has been a wild ride so far. Just after Creata Chain’s various successes, the network was able to hunker down on its most wanted feature:

Creata Chain Network has been developing the Creata Mobile App with the goal of creating products that give users complete control over their data, while also generating sustainable and rewarding profits for those who invest time or money in developing valuable services.

CreataMobile Wallet is a powerful and easy-to-use cryptocurrency wallet. It is a dependable solution that enables users to perform transactions, generate receipts, and manage multiple wallets.

The CreataMobile Application also allows users to easily store, send, receive, and swap crypto assets from the comfort of their mobile devices. The app is simple to use and intuitive, making it an excellent wallet for both new and experienced crypto traders.

The app is not only convenient and simple to use, but it is also completely secure. It protects your funds with biometric and auto-lock features. Furthermore, for transactions, the wallet uses a digital signature, whereas the library stores keys. To top it all off, users’ private keys will be protected from jailbreaks and root access, making them as secure as a hard wallet.

The CreataMobile Application is an easy, automatic solution that can provide the features needed to interact with crypto easily and securely. It allows you to add and manage multiple wallets at once. The app divides wallets into active and inactive wallets. A contact book and transaction history are also included in the CreataMobile App. As a result, you can quickly locate your contacts without having to enter the wallet address each time.

For each transaction, the Creata Mobile App generates a token receipt. It includes information about the wallet and the token, such as the current rate, network, amount, and wallet address to/from which the token is being transferred. Most Creata Mobile App functions, such as referral codes and fund transfers, can also be performed by simply scanning a QR code.

This is just version one of the CreataMobile App. The app will soon launch version 2.0 with staking and many other exciting features, allowing you to better manage your staking and DeFi portfolio while you’re on the go.

The Creata Chain Network has big goals, and instead of trying to dominate our market, it wants to empower a diverse set of entrepreneurs, developers, and users to create their own Creata Chain network products. Commercialize them to serve different use cases with similar features, and eventually collaborate in creating an interoperable ecosystem of innovative tools.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.