CrossTower Announces Acquiring Trading Platform BEQUANT

After months of looking around at other cryptocurrency startups, including a revised bid for Voyager Digital’s assets, cryptocurrency exchange CrossTower Inc has agreed to purchase digital asset trading platform BEQUANT.

Through the purchase deal signed on November 28th, CrossTower will get access to over 600 additional professional exchange clients. New customers come from all over the world, including the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

CrossTower CEO Kapil Rathi announced on November 24 that the company has been looking to acquire digital asset firms with a “good set of customers” and a “good balance sheet” for some time and that this includes taking another look at the bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Voyager now that its deal with FTX has fallen through.

Launch of Crypto Fund

Rathi said that the company would be in a stronger position to help restore industry confidence after the recent events with FTX now that it has access to more than 600 exchange clients following the acquisition of BEQUANT.

Lydian Group is a London-based financial services business that is supporting CrossTower’s purchase because CEO Gerard Lopez believes it would pave the way for more professionalism and openness in the sector.

The exchange has also announced the launch of a Crypto Fund with an emphasis on Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues; the fund will put its money into “promising” businesses that show energy efficiency, social and governance responsibility.

CrossTower, a trading platform, has announced plans to launch a new fund that would invest in firms that aren’t driven by “greed” and instead put “the democratization of finance” first.

