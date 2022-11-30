Discovery+ show to explore the 2007 murder of Denver Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams

The late Darrent Williams, a Denver Broncos cornerback who was fatally shot in 2007, will be the subject of Discovery+ show “Murder Under The Friday Night Lights” on Wednesday.

The episode, titled “Who Shot Darrent Williams,” airs at 8 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, and explores how the Texas high school football star who was drafted by the Broncos after playing for Oklahoma State University was killed on New Years Eve in Denver. Viewers can also stream the show online on Wednesday.

Lawyers who prosecuted Williams’ killer said the Bronco was not the intended target of the drive-by shooting of the gang member who killed him after he left a party.

Willie DeWayne Clark was convicted in 2009 of 21 counts of first degree murder and attempted murder.