Disney pays $900 million to acquire MLB’s remaining stake in streaming company BAMTech • TechCrunch

Disney paid Major League Baseball (MLB) $900 million earlier this month to buy out the league’s remaining 15% stake in streaming company BAMTech, according to an SEC filing made public Tuesday.

The transaction makes Disney 100% owner of the streaming company that powers Disney+ and the company’s other consumer services.

The SEC filing noted that MLB’s stake in BAMTech was recorded in the entertainment company’s financial statements at $828 million, and in November Disney bought out MLB’s stake for $900 million. Last week, Disney announced that Bob Iger was returning to the company as CEO to replace Bob Chapek. Since this transaction was undertaken earlier this month, it was probably one of Chapek’s last big moves.

In the filing, Disney said Iger will “initiate organizational and operational changes within the company to achieve the goals of the board of directors” in the coming months.

MLB founded MLB Advanced Media in 2000 to power its website and online streaming. He established the streaming division as BAMTech in 2015. A year later, Disney invested $1 billion for a 33% stake in BAMTech. In 2017, the entertainment conglomerate invested an additional $1.58 billion to acquire an additional 42% stake. In 2021, the National Hockey League (NHL) sold its 10% stake to Disney for $350 million, bringing Disney’s stake in BAMTech to 85%.

The move comes days before Disney+ launches its ad-supported tier. In the third quarter of 2022, the streaming service saw an increase of 12 million subscribers with a total of 164.2 million subscribers worldwide.