Ethereum Price Offers Trade Opportunities After Recent Bullish Breakout

Ethereum managed to clear the $1,230 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH tested $1,280 and seems to be forming a strong support near $1,230.

Ethereum gained bullish momentum and cleared the $1,230 resistance zone.

The price is now trading above $1,230 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a short-term bullish trend line forming with support near $1,230 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could continue to rise if it stays above the $1,230 and $1,200 support levels.

Ethereum Price Rallies Above Resistance

Ethereum price remained well bid above the $1,150 support zone. ETH formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $1,200 resistance, similar to bitcoin.

The price cleared the key resistance near the $1,230 and $1,250 levels. The upward move was such that the price traded as high as $1,280. It is now consolidating gains near the $1,265 level. Ether price is also trading above $1,230 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The bulls are currently active above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $1,150 swing low to $1,280 high. There is also a short-term bullish trend line forming with support near $1,230 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,280 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,300 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,330 level, above which ether price might start another bullish wave. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $1,380 resistance zone. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,420 resistance zone.

Dips Supported in ETH?

If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,280 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,250 level.

The next major support is near the $1,230 level and the highlighted trend line. If there is a break below $1,230, the price could test the $1,200 support, where the bulls could emerge. Any more losses may perhaps start another decline towards the $1,150 support zone in the near term.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,230

Major Resistance Level – $1,280