EU wants to cash in on Russia’s frozen assets — RT Business News

European lawmakers are looking for legal ways to confiscate Russian assets that have been frozen under Western sanctions and use them to help Ukraine.

The question of a legal seizure of Russian public and private assets held abroad has been debated for months by EU officials. However, the mechanism desired by the bloc is not easy to apply, because in most EU countries the seizure of frozen assets is only legally possible in the event of a criminal conviction.

“In the short term, we could create, with our partners, a structure to manage these funds and invest them. We would then use the product for Ukraine,” EU President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on Wednesday.

She added that so far the EU and its allies have frozen 300 billion euros (more than 310 billion dollars) of Russian Central Bank reserves and frozen 19 billion euros of assets of individuals. Russians.

Moscow called the seizures illegal and said they did indeed constitute theft.

According to the commissioner, European lawmakers were proposing the creation of a specialized court, supported by the UN, “to investigate and prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression.”

“We will work on an international agreement with our partners to make this possible. And, together, we can find legal ways to make it happen,” said von der Leyen.

