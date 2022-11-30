EXCLUSIVE: Colleague opens up after Antioch gas station worker killed in ‘failed’ robbery

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) — Community members in Antioch are heartbroken after gas station worker James Williams was killed in what police have previously called a “botched” armed robbery.

“He said, ‘Someone is trying to rob us. Stay here,’” Annette Matamoroz said. She describes the moments before the man she was dating was shot and killed. This man, James Williams, was also his colleague at the Chevron gas station at 2701 Contra Loma Blvd. in Antioch.

“As soon as I entered the bathroom, I heard all the gunshots. As I was running for the front door, he ran in, he tripped in the door and he fell on the floor,” Matamorez said.

According to Antioch police, it happened around 2 a.m. last Saturday.

“I knew it was something bad – there was blood everywhere and it was coming out of his mouth and all over the floor,” Matamorez said.

Williams did not survive. Officers say surveillance video shows the incident, then shows two suspects in dark clothing walking away from the gas station. On Tuesday evening, police said no arrests had been made in the case.

“It shouldn’t be hard to find the people who did this because he was shot in the back of the neck,” Matamorez said.

Matamoroz says she doesn’t know what happened outside the store, but hopes someone will show up to help the police solve the case. She says Williams was a father and a good person.

“He cared if I ate, if I slept, he made sure I was at work, he was that kind of person,” Annette said.

She says she is struggling after what happened.

“I don’t know what to do, I just know I’m not well. Why should they walk around freely when he can’t?”

