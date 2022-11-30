Fight against green algae in Brittany: 130 million euros mobilized over six years – Bretagne

1,130 million euros in financing

The third plan to combat green algae (PLAV) will cost 130 million euros. The budget includes 110 million euros earmarked for specific credits in the 2022-2027 plan. Community policies, in agreement with the PLAV, have also been identified. 20 million euros are added to the budget to finance them. Of the overall sum, 33.8 million are allocated to the missions of the Loire-Bretagne Water Agency (AELB)

2 3-year contracts with local authorities

The AELB is finalizing territorial contracts negotiated in the eight bays, supported by a local authority, for a budget of around 10 million euros over three years. It finances engineering, support for the farmers concerned or, even, actions to monitor water quality and land promotion. New contracts, with an equivalent budget, are planned from 2025 to 2027. Nearly 9 million euros are also allocated to the micro-system of payments for environmental services (PES). Added to this is the financing of the Breizh Bocage plan and other investments.

3,250 farmers supported

Before the implementation of the MAECs in 2023, the PSE system supports, from this year, the updating of practices. “The operators responded present”, appreciates the AELB. 10% of the farmers in the eight bays, ie 250 farmers, were able to be accompanied in a few months of activities. Their transition is accompanied and remunerated, either by aid per hectare or at the real cost, to carry out actions to reduce the use of mineral nitrogen, re-grass human areas, or recreate lowland belts. . In Saint-Brieuc, the envelope of 3.8 million euros increased to 5 million, given the success of the system.

4 3 years of voluntary commitment before regulation

These PES are part of the actions that can be taken by farmers who volunteer to engage in areas subject to environmental constraints (ZSCE) over three years. They are seven in number in the eight bays. A point will be made, in 2024, in order to share, during 2025, “individually, farm by farm”, the objectives for future years. They may be of a regulatory nature, if those of 2022-2024 are not reached.

5 Installation of a sanitary system

ARS Bretagne and Airbreizh have placed twelve sensors, including eight in Côtes-d’Armor and four in Finistère, to measure the levels of hydrogen sulphide in the air every quarter of an hour. As soon as the threshold of 1 PPM is exceeded, an alert route is launched and lifted after 48 hours at a lower rate. Over the period observed, from July 1 to September 30, only two episodes were recorded: July 20 and August 15 and 16, 2022, at the Foix and Saint-Guimond sites, in the Côtes-d’Armor. Investment adjustments and the improvement of the surveillance system are at the heart of the reflections for next summer.