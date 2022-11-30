Fishing boat rescues man who was at sea for 24 hours

In a scene that reminded viewers of the movie The Life of Pi, a man was rescued by a fishing boat after being lost at sea for more than 24 hours. Video of this incident was shared on Twitter and shows how people on board the fishing boat saved the man’s life. According to the video, this man was found three miles off the coast of Hawaii. Additionally, he was lost at sea following an accident at sea on one of the windiest days of the year.

Watch the video here:

Mason suffered an accident at sea in Hawaii that left him fighting for his life for more than 24 hours at sea. He was rescued by a fishing boat 3 miles offshore.

( :ryanncarroll) pic.twitter.com/YDVzTCil1I — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) November 29, 2022

As shown in the video, the boat was the last in port and its last chance at life. The man was hypothermic and severely dehydrated. The people on the boat got him to the paramedics in time. In the video, the survivor can be seen shivering a lot. His rescuers comfort him and cover him with some sort of blanket. We also give him water to drink, but we see that he is shaking so much that even holding the water bottle becomes difficult for him. According to the caption of this tweet, the man named Mason was the victim of an ocean accident in Hawaii.

In a similar incident a few months ago, two men were rescued off Marshfield after their out-of-control motorboat became locked in a pattern called the ‘circle of death’.

Watch this clip here:

They were somehow ejected from their boat and were not wearing life jackets. Meanwhile, their boat was circling. Using a nylon tow line, authorities pulled the boat over after 90 minutes, according to the Marshfield Police Department. Police confirmed that the two men were not injured. They also reminded people how quickly things can go wrong in water without any warning. Police went on to say that even experienced sailors can find themselves in situations like this.

