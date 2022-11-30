Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies at 96

HONG KONG — Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led the country through a decade of explosive economic growth, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, according to Xinhua, China’s state-run news agency. He was 96 years old.

The cause was leukemia and multiple organ failure, the ruling Communist Party said in a statement carried by Xinhua.

Jiang was handpicked to lead China after the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, serving as president from 1993 to 2003.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

Jennifer Jett is NBC News’ Asia digital editor, based in Hong Kong.

