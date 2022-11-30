FTX loss ‘disappointing and taken seriously’: Singapore DPM

Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s Minister of Finance, speaks at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Thursday, November 17, 2022.

What happened with FTX therefore not only caused Temasek financial loss, but also damage to its reputation.

FTX has more than 100,000 creditors as well as liabilities in the range of $10 billion to $50 billion, according to a bankruptcy filing.

“So what happened with FTX not only caused financial loss to Temasek, but also damage to its reputation,” Wong said.

“Temasek acknowledges this and has issued a comprehensive statement to explain its due diligence process and the circumstances that led to its investment in FTX,” he said, adding that an internal review is underway to investigate what happened. did not work with the FTX deal and how to improve the process.

He said the government does not prescribe asset allocation guidelines or specific asset classes, whether for cryptocurrencies or other assets.