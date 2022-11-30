FTX loss ‘disappointing and taken seriously’: Singapore DPM

Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s Minister of Finance, speaks at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Thursday, November 17, 2022.
What happened with FTX therefore not only caused Temasek financial loss, but also damage to its reputation.
Lawrence Wong
Deputy Prime Minister, Singapore
FTX has more than 100,000 creditors as well as liabilities in the range of $10 billion to $50 billion, according to a bankruptcy filing.
“So what happened with FTX not only caused financial loss to Temasek, but also damage to its reputation,” Wong said.
“Temasek acknowledges this and has issued a comprehensive statement to explain its due diligence process and the circumstances that led to its investment in FTX,” he said, adding that an internal review is underway to investigate what happened. did not work with the FTX deal and how to improve the process.
He said the government does not prescribe asset allocation guidelines or specific asset classes, whether for cryptocurrencies or other assets.
Ultimately, the government holds boards and management teams accountable for formulating investment strategies in line with the government’s overall risk tolerance, he said.
“What’s important is that our investment entities learn from each failure and success, and continue to take well-considered risks in order to achieve good long-term overall returns,” Wong said in response. to questions from Members.
“That way we can continue to grow our national reserves and provide a steady stream of revenue to fund government programs for a long time.”
He pointed out that despite the cancellation of the FTX investment, Temasek’s startup portfolio in March has generated a mid-teens internal rate of return over the past decade – better than the industry average. .
The loss of FTX will also not impact the net investment returns of Singapore Reserves, which are “linked to the long-term expected aggregate returns of our investment entities and not to individual investments.”
The minister said that going forward, the Monetary Authority of Singapore – the country’s financial regulator and central bank – plans to introduce some basic investor protection measures for digital payment token service providers that are licensed in Singapore.
After receiving industry and public comments, MAS will finalize the proposals and implement the appropriate regulatory actions.
But he warned that even with these measures, the monetary authority will not be able to prevent crypto service providers from failing.
“Those who trade cryptocurrencies must be prepared to lose all their value. No amount of regulation can remove this risk,” he warned.
