Fundraising on Watch, LTV Optimization, Visa Bulletin Update • TechCrunch

Many businesses launched during downturns have been phenomenally successful.

During the Great Depression, Stanford graduates David Packard and William Hewlett moved into a garage in Palo Alto. Microsoft was founded as the United States recovered from a years-long oil embargo that had crippled the economy. Slack, Airbnb, Uber and Square all rose from the ashes of the Great Recession.

By September 2022, investors had amassed nearly $300 billion in dry powder, and venture capital funds are still raising money by boxcar. Indeed, even in a recession, venture capital funds tend to outperform public markets.

Which explains why I’ve never heard an investor say it’s the wrong time to launch a startup. But ask a few entrepreneurs and you might get a different story.

According to a pre-seed report from DocSend, founders held an average of 52 investor meetings in 2022, up from 39 last year. At the same time, they are submitting 30% more pitch decks, but VC engagement has dropped by 23%.

The idea that there’s a “right” time to launch a startup is just a story that investors tell founders.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, it takes longer to raise less money.

“Founders may be discouraged in this environment, but they need to remember that they also have a ‘currency,’” said Russ Heddleston, co-founder and former CEO of DocSend at Dropbox.

Because investors are spending less time reviewing pitches, concise, data-driven storytelling is more important than ever. The DocSend report recommends using no more than 50 words per slide.

The sections of the deck that deal with purpose, product, and business model are the meat in the sandwich, so founders should spend the most time polishing those points.

“Investors spent the third highest amount of time reviewing the company objective slide in pre-seed presentations, behind only the business model and product slides,” Heddleston said.

The idea that there is a “right” time to launch a startup is just a story investors tell founders, and I regret any role I played in promoting it. Starting a business is a daunting task on an uncertain path, and it’s not for everyone.

But if this is your path, don’t let anyone talk you out of it.

Thanks for reading.

Walter Thompson

Editorial Manager, TechCrunch+

@yourprotagonist

Low valuation caps allow early-stage investors to acquire a larger stake and reduce their risk.

However, these caps are increasingly being used as an indicator of the company’s value at the time of investment, which in turn creates “unnecessary complexity for founders and inexperienced investors”, write lawyers Andrew Ritter. , Adam Silverman and Jack Sousa, partners. to Wiggin and Dana.

“With the provisional rate of return method, you simply negotiate a rate of return (such as an interest rate) that applies to the investment in the convertible instrument only for future conversion purposes or the amount to be paid when exiting before conversion.”

Deep tech VC Champ Suthipongchai is a successful fund manager, but he says he made many mistakes along the way.

As co-founder and general partner of Creative Ventures, he raised $65 million “with less than 25 LPs”. Looking back, he says he initially wasted too much time looking for investors and didn’t use FOMO to his advantage.

“While there is no one right way to fundraise, there are a few wrong ways – and failure is a wonderful teacher,” says Suthipongchai.

Over the past two years, smart calendar platform Reclaim.ai has raised $10 million “using a more phased approach,” writes co-founder Henry Shapiro.

“We did all of this without giving up a single seat on the board, and Reclaim employees continue to own more than two-thirds of the company’s equity,” rejecting the conventional wisdom that founders should “raise as much as possible as quickly as possible. ”

In a TC+ article, Shapiro reviews the process they used to identify follow-on investors, shares the email template they used to pitch the SAFE, and explains why “a capitalization table bigger means more founder control”.

Legal tech startup Juro raised a $23 million Series B round earlier this year to scale its online contract trading platform.

Juro’s founders shared their 15-slide pitch deck with TC+ and only “blurred part of its future roadmap and actual financial numbers.”

Dear Sophia,

I’m so worried and stressed about all the layoffs! I’m safe for now, but this made me realize that I have to take control of my own destiny.

Are there visas or green cards that I can apply for on my own without depending on my employer?

— Stressed silicon

E-commerce startups make up to a fifth of their annual revenue in the months after Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday. But how can brands convert shoppers who respond to a holiday promotion into loyal customers who come back year-round?

In a TC+ article, Dan LeBlanc, CEO and co-founder of data and analytics company Daasity, provides a step-by-step strategy guide to help marketers increase ROI and perform cohort analysis to track lifetime value against customer acquisition cost.

“Consumer brands that know how to use their data to maximize LTV will win the holidays and grow their brand into the new year.”

No-code technology can be a double-edged sword.

Platforms like Zapier and Salesforce make it easy to automate tasks and workflows, but “setting up a low-code platform is so easy that the low-code admin often doesn’t understand the impact check a box,” wrote David Brooks, senior vice president. of product at Copado.

In an article for TC+, he breaks down the three riskiest Salesforce misconfigurations:

Edit All Data (MAD) and View All Data (VAD)

Sharing and sharing groups

Running Apex code without the “runAs” method

According to Ann Lai, general partner at Bullpen Capital, many startups that put basic metrics first when raising funds sabotage themselves.

“Using raw, unfiltered data is common among startups that don’t know how to properly filter their information, and they often end up offloading data unrelated to their business and mission,” Lai says.

In an article aimed at both investors and founders, Lai offers three strategies that will help you “make sure you’re not just data-driven, but data-savvy.”