Gareth Southgate reveals Senegal scouting trip to Vienna as England boss and players predict tough World Cup clash in next round

England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed he started researching Senegal two months before the World Cup even started.

The Three Lions will meet Aliou Cisse’s men in their round of 16 clash as they finished top of Group B thanks to a 3-0 win over Wales.

Getty England turned it on in the second half to seal an easy win at Al Bayt Stadium

An effective second-half performance saw Marcus Rashford score twice and Phil Foden strike to make it a comfortable evening as England put their disappointing draw with the United States on Friday behind them.

“I’m really happy but I was happy three or four days ago but nobody else was! So that’s how it is,” Southgate told talkSPORT.

“I think we played well, we navigated a tricky group and tonight we handled an occasion which can be very tense but our players showed their experience, showed their class and I was really happy with the way which they handled everything.”

England are expected to face a tougher test in the form of Senegal, who won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, and Southgate is wary of their threat.

“They will be tough,” Southgate added. “I saw them play against Iran in Vienna in September.

“They are very well organised, they have a lot of good individual players, many of whom play in the big European leagues.

AFP Senegal sealed their place in the round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Ecuador

Getty And Southgate has warned England will face a tough test on Sunday

“Expectations will now increase which is great because we will have given everyone a good night at home, which is what we want, so we have to deal with that.”

And the Southgate players echoed their manager’s sentiments.

On the Senegalese test which awaits him, Phil Foden declared: “Oh, really difficult. I think they defend really well and they’re really compact so it’s hard to find the pockets.

“It will be an exciting game and all the guys are looking forward to it.”

England finished top of Group B with seven points from a possible nine

Jordan Henderson added: “Really tough game but it always is. It will always be tough in the World Cup, but especially in the round of 16.

“They are African champions, a very, very good team. I kinda watched them because of Sadio Mane.

“So a really, really tough game, so we have to recover and prepare as best we can.”

Getty England got the job done against Wales and now Senegal stand in the way of a quarter-final place