Gareth Southgate reveals Senegal scouting trip to Vienna as England boss and players predict tough World Cup clash in next round

England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed he started researching Senegal two months before the World Cup even started.
The Three Lions will meet Aliou Cisse’s men in their round of 16 clash as they finished top of Group B thanks to a 3-0 win over Wales.
An effective second-half performance saw Marcus Rashford score twice and Phil Foden strike to make it a comfortable evening as England put their disappointing draw with the United States on Friday behind them.
“I’m really happy but I was happy three or four days ago but nobody else was! So that’s how it is,” Southgate told talkSPORT.
“I think we played well, we navigated a tricky group and tonight we handled an occasion which can be very tense but our players showed their experience, showed their class and I was really happy with the way which they handled everything.”
England are expected to face a tougher test in the form of Senegal, who won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, and Southgate is wary of their threat.
“They will be tough,” Southgate added. “I saw them play against Iran in Vienna in September.
“They are very well organised, they have a lot of good individual players, many of whom play in the big European leagues.
“Expectations will now increase which is great because we will have given everyone a good night at home, which is what we want, so we have to deal with that.”
And the Southgate players echoed their manager’s sentiments.
On the Senegalese test which awaits him, Phil Foden declared: “Oh, really difficult. I think they defend really well and they’re really compact so it’s hard to find the pockets.
“It will be an exciting game and all the guys are looking forward to it.”
Jordan Henderson added: “Really tough game but it always is. It will always be tough in the World Cup, but especially in the round of 16.
“They are African champions, a very, very good team. I kinda watched them because of Sadio Mane.
“So a really, really tough game, so we have to recover and prepare as best we can.”
talkSPORT World Cup 2022 coverage
talkSPORT brings you comprehensive coverage of the 2022 World Cup.
We broadcast all 64 matches of the tournament live, with over 600 hours of coverage on our network.
You can tune into talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 via our free online streaming service at talkSPORT.com.
talkSPORT is widely available across the UK via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
You can also download the talkSPORT app or ask your smart speaker to play talkSPORT.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports