GREG GUTFELD: Elon Musk removed journalists’ cheat sheets

Don’t. Stop. Happy Tuesday everyone. It’s Tuesday, right? Thanks.

So why is Twitter causing such emotional conflict in government and the media? Well, they were junkies and their drug dealer was just killed. Elon Musk now rules the corner with new rules and new prizes. And the junkies are screaming, “That’s just not fair.” But he is. It’s fairer than Kat’s skin after donating two pints of blood in February. Whoever wrote this freaks me out now.

But when you’re used to preferential treatment, you always complain when the fields are finally level. That’s what you see. With the evolution of Twitter, the media are losing their lying insurance. Twitter was to the media what cow farmers are to McDonald’s. What college football is to the NFL. What KFC is to Joy Behar’s ass. It was the assembly line of approved opinions to reinforce their ideologies. Listen to this White House reporter pleading with the White House to say they’re going to get involved.

[VIDEO]

WHITE HOUSE REPORTER: This is truly a critical time to ensure that Twitter does not become a conduit for misinformation. I mean, are you concerned? Who in the White House is really following this?

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Social media companies have a responsibility to prevent their platforms from being used by any user to incite violence, especially violence directed against individual communities, as we have seen. And the president was very clear in saying that. He will continue to do so. And we will continue to monitor the situation.

Situation monitoring. Can you blame them for freaking out? It’s like taking a rattle out of a teething baby’s mouth and saying, “It’s over, you whiny little brat.” Remember, once upon a time, reporters had beats. They covered local government, crime, sports. Back then, nobody was covering football. You had to call people and get quotes and write a story based on your notes and a little notepad.

But that changed with Twitter. Tweets replaced beats, and now they think those tweets are gone forever. And it’s scary because reporters relied on Twitter to tell them what to think and what the news was. It’s like fetching drinking water from your neighbor’s septic tank. But if it was trending on Twitter, they jumped on it faster than me on a story about a trans teacher with giant tits. I will not give up. I think the public is with me. Thanks. Yes.

GREG GUTFELD: GENDER POLITICS IS NOW EXPOSED

But what is trending is what has only been activated among militants. Usually a 20-year-old with undefined hygiene concerns and sexual problems that require him to tape his mouse pad. The media is guided by the loudest and most irrational people. Twitter provided the opinions, which is why you hear the same ones again and again in the media. Not an original thought. It’s bad for political discourse, but it’s great for forcing people to say that men can have babies. It’s amazing to see people feed off each other like a football team whose plane crashed into a mountain. It’s the best thing that has happened to football. I laugh. I laugh.

Meanwhile, former Twitter bosses removed anything that might interfere with a biased narrative. You know, like a story about a certain crackhead and his laptop. Now you see why these hacks are so terrified. They may have to work to earn a living. Musk took down their cheat sheet and they’re already in full meltdown mode.

[VIDEO]

MSNBC REPORTER: It’s amazing to see someone like Elon Musk, who is such – he’s such a kid, you know. He’s so immature. He needs attention all the time. And these guys with this money and this attention and these daddy issues.

CNN GUEST: This libertarian nonsense is destructive to American national security. And he has to reinstate the same restrictions that were on Twitter before he bought it.

CNN GUEST 2: And that says a lot about how he rules Twitter. Not much transparency on what’s going on, just really him ruling through tweets.

MSNBC 2 REPORTER: There is something very dangerous about him. He reminds me of a Bond villain. Like I said, when the richest man in the world buys a social media platform, that’s just not a good equation. I think he’s a dangerous guy.

“Dangerous guy,” says the dumb guy from MSNBC. No, you don’t have to clap, you don’t have to clap. Save that for later when I take my shirt off.

So it’s weird. How did a news outlet find out that someone who expands freedom of speech is so dangerous? Well, that’s what happens when you define annoyance as hate speech and hate speech, therefore, as a crime. Because then freedom of expression becomes a crime for having allowed disagreeable remarks. So they don’t want what Elon wants, which is a public square, unless they can run it like Tiananmen. They wanted a private club with a velvet rope that would keep scrubs like you out.

That’s why a tiny percentage of Twitter users were responsible for almost every tweet. And these are the people you see in panic mode. You know, a rocket scientist named Alyssa Milano, a nuclear physicist named Rob Reiner, a world-renowned heart surgeon named Debra Messing. But it’s no surprise that they’re crazy. Now we can see when their pants are on fire.

And we already see how Musk plans to expose his past failures as well. On Monday, he tweeted: “Twitter files on suppression of free speech, soon to be posted on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened.” So he’s clearly alluding to Twitter’s censorship of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election. A story that the rest of the media is finally admitting was true all along. When it’s safe. Although it’s just in time for that new Hunter Biden Christmas special I heard about. I can not wait.

[SKIT]

NARRATOR: This holiday season, don’t punish yourself with another boring rerun. Blow the roof off the junkyard with an unforgettable special for the ages. It’s a Hunter Biden Christmas. You’ll see Hunter being naughty, playing in the snow, and baking cookies with his meth dealer, Enrique. Plus, you’ll see a moving performance of “O Holy Night” by Hunter’s all-prostitute choir. And what holiday special would be complete without a hair visit from the big guy himself? It’s a Hunter Biden Christmas. Next Thursday at 8 p.m. only on Fox.

This is what I call a truly white Christmas.