Guy Thomas wraps up his college career and looks to the future – The Denver Post

Guy Thomas didn’t start his college career in Colorado, but it’s a place he’s come to love.

It made for an emotional day Saturday when Thomas played his final game for the Buffaloes in a 63-21 loss to Utah at Folsom Field.

“I was really emotional, I definitely cried a little after the game,” said Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound outside linebacker who was a sixth-year senior this fall. “I am surrounded by my family, by brothers, by something that I cherish. It’s a moment I will never forget. Something to build on moving forward.

Thomas was one of 22 players to take part in the Senior Day festivities ahead of Saturday’s game. He had three tackles in his last game, capping a senior year in which he had 43 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback pressures.

After growing up in Miami, Florida, Thomas played two seasons (2017-18) in Nebraska, playing just four games. In 2019, he played at Coahoma (Miss.) Community College, posting 30 tackles and 10 TFLs in just six games.

Thomas has spent the past three years at CU, all as part of the regular rotation on the edge. In 23 games (17 as a starter), he made 90 tackles, 11.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.

Like the rest of the Buffs, Thomas also learned to deal with adversity during his time at CU, but also before coming to Boulder.

“What I took (as a lesson), keep your head down and stay strong, stay true to who I am, remember who I am and just keep working,” he said. “Even if things don’t turn out so well, just keep doing the things that (are in) my character.”

With his playing career at CU over, Thomas said he looks forward to completing his master’s degree in organizational leadership in December.

Thomas will then prepare for the NFL Draft, hoping to get a shot at the next level.

At some point, he also hopes to put his degree to work for young people.

“I’ve always wanted to work with young people,” he says. “I wanted to give back to my community, to young children. I just wanted to give back, be a mentor, any type of role model for the youth in my community or any youth.

High hopes for the future

True freshman running back Anthony Hankerson had an optimistic approach to the future after Saturday’s loss to Utah.

CU finished 1-11 (1-8 Pac-12), but Hankerson said it was a learning season for him and the Buffs.

“It was a major learning experience, but I’m a big believer in Christ and I feel like God put us all (here for a reason),” he said. “The way the season has gone, I’m pretty sure me and a few other guys, if not everyone in this locker room, are going to be feeding this season. We know what it feels like when we have this bitter taste in the mouth. Nobody wants to go out and post those kind of numbers. We’re just going to want to use it all as fire, keep it inside and next season we’ll come out even stronger.

Hankerson had a team-best 46 rushing yards against Utah and scored a touchdown. Although he didn’t play in the first four games, he had a team-high 274 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

“As a player, I learned to face adversity, look it in the face and achieve what I want to achieve,” he said.