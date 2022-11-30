Guy Thomas wraps up his college career and looks to the future – The Denver Post

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Guy Thomas didn’t start his college career in Colorado, but it’s a place he’s come to love.

It made for an emotional day Saturday when Thomas played his final game for the Buffaloes in a 63-21 loss to Utah at Folsom Field.

“I was really emotional, I definitely cried a little after the game,” said Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound outside linebacker who was a sixth-year senior this fall. “I am surrounded by my family, by brothers, by something that I cherish. It’s a moment I will never forget. Something to build on moving forward.

Rajesh Khanna

