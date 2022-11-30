CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Dozens of people gathered at Harvard University on Tuesday in support of Chinese protesters who have called on the country’s leader to stand down amid tough virus restrictions in the biggest anti-government protests in Beijing in decades.

About 50 protesters, mostly students from the elite Ivy League school, sang songs in Chinese and English and chanted slogans in both languages, including: “We are not slaves, we are citizens ! “We don’t want dictatorships, we want elections! and “Resign, Xi Jinping,” a reference to the Chinese president.

Many of those who had gathered in front of the statue of the university’s namesake, John Harvard, wore masks – not because of COVID-19, but feared that if recognized by Chinese authorities, their families back home would be impacted.

Relatives could be harassed or even lose their jobs, said Wayne, a Harvard graduate student in China participating in the protest who did not want his full name used out of concern for relatives at home.

The Chinese authorities’ restrictive “zero-COVID” strategy has led to protests in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. They have been called the most widespread protests since the student-led pro-democracy movement in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Some Chinese universities sent students home and police deployed in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent further protests on Tuesday. Security forces arrested an unknown number of people and intensified surveillance.

PHOTOS: Harvard students show solidarity with Chinese protesters

In addition to masks, many Harvard protesters held blank white pieces of paper in front of their faces, wore dark glasses or shielded their faces under hoods and hats. The blank paper has become a symbol of defiance of government censorship by Chinese protesters.

“We want to let them know that we are aware and we hear their voices,” said Wayne, the graduate student.

A similar protest took place at Columbia University on Monday, and protests in support of the Chinese people have taken place or are planned at other US universities in the coming days.

Protesters also laid flowers at the base of the statue – a famous spot in Harvard Yard usually surrounded by tourists – to honor the 10 people killed in a fire in northwest China last week, deaths some have said. blamed on strict virus checks.

Brabeeba Wang, a former Harvard student now studying neuroscience at the nearby Massachusetts Institute of Technology, unmasked and played the violin to accompany the vocals.

“It’s great to see people fighting for their freedom and fighting for their freedom of speech,” said Wang, who is from Taiwan.

He called protesters in China “brave” for standing up to the government.

