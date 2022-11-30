Hear the plight of the Chinese internet influencer as she is not allowed to travel to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup

New Delhi: A Chinese internet influencer’s excitement about traveling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup proved to be short-lived as she was stranded at airport border control on November 28 and her passport was cut before she flew from zero-Covid China for the mega event.

The 2 minute 12 second video of the influencer sharing her plight was shared on Twitter by The Great Translation Movement, the caption of which was: “The tragedy of an anchor, sorrow came too suddenly. Due to zero Covid policy I wanted to kiss the World Cup but got a scissor cut instead.

In the video, the influencer can be heard saying: “The very first good news is that by the end of this month, I’m going to Qatar to watch the World Cup. Because of the Covid pandemic, I had gave up on going to Qatar so many times. Last month I posted online asking if anyone was planning to go to Qatar to watch the World Cup. I totally gave up at that point. I posted just because I wanted to know how others manage to get there.

“So now they can envy me. A few days after my message, I received an invitation. I forgot how incredibly happy I was. It’s unreal. My last trip to the Russian World Cup 2018 was sponsored by Bilibili (the Chinese internet giant). This time it’s the same. So I really appreciate Bilibili for this opportunity,” she added.

She further stated that But Bilibili is not sponsoring her to do nothing.

“As part of the deal, I will record and share what I see and feel on the trip. I represent you all to go to Qatar. Aren’t you happy too?” she asks in the video.

At another point in the video, he is heard saying, “I have to tell you a sad story. I can no longer go to Qatar. It is now 3 p.m. on November 28. I was supposed to be on my way to HK as per plan. Then I had to be transferred on a flight from HK to Qatar. But I was blocked at the border control of the airport around 10 am.

“No matter what I try, no matter what my reason, I can’t get out of China anymore. The only way for me is to go back to my hometown and apply for a new passport. I can’t describe what I I’m feeling right now. Full of sadness, tons of sadness. I don’t know what to say. It’s sad and unfair. I’ve put so much effort into preparing for this trip,” she adds as she crumbles in the face of this turn of events.

“But now they have cut off my passport. I can’t go anywhere with this now,” she said, showing her torn passport.

China maintains a strict zero-Covid policy under which local authorities suppress even small outbreaks with mass testing, quarantines and instant lockdowns.

China is witnessing unprecedented public protests against President Xi Jinping’s tough policies that have garnered strong support from the UN, US and other nations.

China has moved quickly to quell protests that have erupted in key cities against the zero-Covid policy, deploying police forces to major protest sites and tightening online censorship.

