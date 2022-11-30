How scientists resurrected a 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Picture this: scientists in lab coats trying to resuscitate viruses extracted from lands and lakes that had been frozen over many years ago. Sounds like nothing short of a sci-fi plot, doesn’t it?

But it happened and it is a reality. A team of researchers from different parts of Europe examined samples taken from permafrost in Russian Siberia.

The new study has raised concerns about the thawing of permafrost – land that remains consistently below zero degrees Celsius – due to climate change. Researchers say this could pose a new threat to humans and animals.

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed and is in the preprint stage, has been published on bioRxiv. As part of the study, the scientists revived and characterized 13 new pathogens or what they called “zombie viruses” and this group includes one more than 48,500 years old.

Let’s take a closer look at the study.

The viruses discovered

The team of scientists behind the study was led by microbiologist Jean-Marie Alempic of the National Center for Scientific Research. Ranging from 27,000 to 48,500 years ago, the reawakening of these viruses could potentially pose a threat to public health and further studies are needed to assess the dangers of pathogens that have remained unknown to mankind.

During their study, the researchers established that each of the viruses that were extracted from the thawing icy surfaces of Siberia were distinct from all known existing viruses in terms of genome.

The oldest of these “zombie viruses” has been identified as Yedom from Pandoravirus which set a record age for a frozen virus capable of reverting to a state of infecting other organisms. During the first phase of its isolation process, the virus was visible under a light microscope.

A virus named Cedratvirus was extracted from the Lena River in Russia, the Kamchatka Peninsula and mud flowing into the Kolyma River. A sample of Pithovirus was even collected from a large amount of mammoth wool.

Although Pacmanvirus have recently been linked to some cases of swine fever in Africa, scientists have now reported a new variant of this virus which has been found in the frozen intestinal remains of a Siberian wolf and is 27,000 years old.

As permafrost continues to melt due to rising temperatures due to climate change, it remains to be determined how infectious these viruses can become once exposed to light, heat and humidity. oxygen.

Scientists report concerns

The release of these largely unknown viruses from their freezing slumber is bad news. The study also highlights the adverse effects of climate change.

The researchers wrote: “Due to global warming, the irreversible melting of permafrost releases frozen organic matter for up to a million years, most of which decays into carbon dioxide and methane, further enhancing the effect Greenhouse.

According to a report by Bloomberg, claims that the biohazard of resuscitating the viruses was, however, “negligible” due to the strains they targeted which are primarily capable of infecting amoebae microbes. But the potential and eventual resurgence of a virus that could infect other organisms can be a real danger.

“But the risk is set to increase in the context of global warming as permafrost melting continues to accelerate and more people populate the Arctic as a result of industrial ventures,” they said.

“So it’s likely that ancient permafrost releases these unknown viruses when it thaws. It is still impossible to estimate how long these viruses might remain infectious once exposed to outdoor conditions, and how likely they are to encounter and infect a suitable host in the meantime,” the scientists added.

Impacts of permafrost thaw

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the impacts of continued permafrost thaw are widespread.

Nearly 85% of the regions around Siberia, Canada, Greenland and Alaska are underlain by permafrost. In the Northern Hemisphere, permafrost makes up about nine million square miles of land.

A recent study suggests that for every degree Celsius increase in temperature, an additional 1.5 million square kilometers of permafrost could eventually disappear.

De-icing can release harmful gases like carbon dioxide and methane into the air from the decomposing bodies of plants and animals that are essentially trapped in the ice and helps preserve these gases from global warming.

Permafrost thaw can also significantly alter existing landscapes by creating areas of slumped ground and shallow ponds. It can also make frozen ground more vulnerable to landslides and erosion.

