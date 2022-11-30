Icai Ca Foundation December 2022 Exam Admission Card Released: Check How To Download

The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Examination Admission Card has been issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who appear for the CA Examination Foundation Course will now be able to download the admission card through the link provided on the official ICAI website at icai.org.

The exam is scheduled for December 14, 16, 18 and 20. The duration of rounds 1 and 2 will be 3 hours and will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and rounds 3 and 4 will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. pm. Applicants will be allowed to respond to articles in English or Hindi.

Here is how to download the ICAI CA Foundation December admission card:

Step 1:

Go to icai.org

2nd step: Find and click on the “Students link” and then on the “exam link” in the drop-down menu.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the dates of the basic exams.

Step 4: Find and click on the e-services link.

Step 5: Click on the link for the admission card.

Step 6: Next, find and click on the ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2022 link and log in using your credentials.

Step 7: Your ICAI Foundation admission card will be displayed on the screen, check the details carefully and save the admission card in PDF format.

Step 8: Take a printed copy of the admission card as it will be needed on the day of the exam.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam is the first step or entry-level exam for aspiring Chartered Accountants. Candidates can take the exam after Class 12. Those who pass the basic exam must qualify for the intermediate and final stages to become a CA.