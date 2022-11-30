In the Somalia meteorite, scientists discover 2 minerals never seen before on Earth

The iron-based meteorite was discovered in Somalia in 2020. (Representative photo)

Canadian researchers have discovered two new minerals in a meteorite that landed in East Africa, according to a report published in The Guardian. The 15-tonne El Ali meteorite was discovered in Somalia in 2020. It is the ninth largest celestial rock found on Earth at over 2 meters across, the outlet added. A 70-gram slice of the rock was sent to the University of Alberta’s meteorite collection for classification, where researchers conducted tests and were amazed to find the new minerals.

The new minerals have been named elaliite – after the meteor – and elkinstantonite, after Lindy Elkins-Tanton, executive director of the Interplanetary Initiative at Arizona State University. A third potential mineral is also being investigated.

“Every time you find a new mineral, it means that the actual geological conditions, the chemistry of the rock, were different from what’s been found before. That’s what makes it exciting: in this particular meteorite, you have two formally described minerals that are new to science,” Dr. Chris Herd, a professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Alberta, said in a statement.

The Guardian said similar minerals were synthesized in the lab in the 1980s, but scientists have never found them occurring naturally. Dr Herd said these new minerals could help understand how “nature’s laboratory” works.

Researchers will now look into materials science applications of minerals, according to Live Science.

However, future scientific knowledge of the meteorite could become difficult. The meteorite has now been moved to China in search of a potential buyer, which could limit researchers’ access to the space rock for investigation, the outlet added.