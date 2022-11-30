Iran v USA and Wales v England at the 2022 World Cup

The United States clinched their ticket to the Round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Iran.

The United States opened the scoring in the 38th minute. Midfielder Weston McKennie sent an accurate cross to a Sergino Dest who headed in the way of Pulisic who bravely scored.

Pulisic and Iranian keeper Ali Beiranvand collided after the ball found the back of the net with the American lying on the ground in discomfort for minutes. Pulisic needed help off the pitch but returned to action.

Pulisic was substituted at half-time. United States coach Gregg Berhalter told the FOX Sports reporter that Pulisic suffered an abdominal injury.

It took a ton of gutsy defending from the United States in the second half – including nine minutes of stoppage time – to hold on to their slim lead and go past the mark.

Iran had a chance to score late in the game, but USA managed to clear the line.

Where are things going: The United States finish second in Group B and will face the Netherlands on Saturday. England finish top of the group after beating Wales today, 3-0.

CNN’s David Close contributed reporting for this post.