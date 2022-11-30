Israeli director sparks outrage in India over film about Hindu persecution : NPR

toggle caption Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images

MUMBAI, India — A scandal has engulfed one of India’s most prestigious film festivals over a Bollywood box office hit, an Israeli director — and accusations of pro and anti- Hindus who undermine Indo-Israeli relations.

It all came down to the International Film Festival of India, which was held last week in the western Indian state of Goa. During the closing ceremony on Monday, the president of the festival’s jury, Israeli director Nadav Lapid, praised 14 of the 15 films screened in the festival’s international competition. He said they all have “cinematic richness, diversity and complexity”.

But he chose the 15th film for a drastically different assessment.

“We were, all of us [jurors]disturbed and shocked… by the film Kashmir Files“, Lapid, award-winning filmmaker, said on stage. “It struck us as a vulgar propaganda film, inappropriate for a competitive artistic section of such a prestigious film festival.”

The Kashmir Files is a Hindi-language historical drama about the persecution of Hindus in Muslim-majority Kashmir, a troubled region in the Himalayas divided between India and Pakistan. The plot follows a Hindu student who belatedly learns of the grisly murder of his Kashmiri parents by Muslims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government supported the film with grants and promotions, and it was a major box office success. But many critics, especially overseas, called it gratuitously violent pro-Hindu propaganda that stretches the facts and inflames sectarian nerves. The Singapore government banned it because it was “provocative and one-sided”.

The film’s national popularity coincided with calls for Hindus to boycott Muslim businesses, and an increase in discrimination and attacks against Indian Muslims, who are the country’s largest religious minority.

Lapid gave his assessment on stage, in front of dignitaries and ministers from Modi’s government. (The festival was organized by a government agency.) He added that he felt “totally comfortable” doing it because “critical discussion … is essential for art and for life.”

Many Indians didn’t see it that way.

Almost immediately, there was a deluge of criticism. Families of Kashmir murder victims have asked, “Does he know my pain? A lawyer in Goa filed a complaint with the police against Lapid, accusing him of violating religious sentiments.

A senior member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party compared Lapid’s comments on Holocaust denial. Fans of the film tweeted slurs, comparing Lapid – who is Jewish – to Hitler.

Late Tuesday, Wikipedia blocked Indian users from editing Lapid’s biography.

Then, representatives of Lapid’s own government joined in to criticize him.

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon tweeted an open letter to his compatriot, with a summary at the top in capital letters: “YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED”, he wrote. He accused Lapid of overusing the hospitality of his Indian hosts, of being “insensitive and presumptuous” in talking about Indian history – and of sparking a dangerous backlash against Israeli diplomats in India.

“You should see our DM boxes following your ‘bravery’ and what implications it may have on the team under my charge,” the ambassador wrote.

The spat appeared to worry Israeli officials that it could jeopardize India’s support for their government. Israel has enjoyed its close ties with India, which have been nurtured under Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu – both nationalist leaders.

Later on Tuesday, Israel’s top diplomat in Mumbai – home to the Bollywood film industry – visited one of the actors in the The Kashmir Files to apologize for what he called “dumb things” about the movie.

Meanwhile, the film’s writer-director, Vivek Agnihotri, tweeted a music video of himself promising to stop making movies if anyone can prove “one shot” of that particular film is wrong.

The question is how to portray a bloody period in Indian history: the persecution, murder and expulsion of Hindus from Kashmir, or pundits, in Indian-administered Kashmir. Thousands of Hindus were targeted there during a 1990s insurgency (although the exact number of those killed is disputed). But Modi’s Hindu nationalists have pointed to their plight as a neglected chapter in history.

These days, Kashmir is making more headlines for the alleged persecution of its predominantly Muslim population under Modi’s government. In 2019, Indian authorities flooded Kashmir with troops, shut down the internet and rescinded the region’s special constitutional status, placing it under the direct control of New Delhi.

About 4 out of 5 Indians are Hindus. But India is also home to some 200 million Muslims, and human rights groups say they faced disproportionate discrimination and violence under Modi’s rule. Kashmir – India’s only Muslim-majority region – therefore poses a conundrum to the Hindu nationalists currently in power.

Modi sought to reform India into a Hindu state, with special rights for its Hindu majority. His view of India has been compared to Lapid’s home country of Israel, another democracy that grants certain citizenship rights based on its majority Jewish religion.

Lapid is no stranger to confrontation. He opposes the occupation of the West Bank by his own government, which the Palestinians seek for their own independent state. He signed an open letter earlier this year, along with more than 250 other Israeli filmmakers, refusing to work with a group hosting a film festival there.

His movie of 2021 Ha’berech (Knee of Ahed), which shared an award at the Cannes Film Festival, is a semi-autobiographical critique of the Israeli government’s own policy towards culture and propaganda. The website of Austria’s biggest film festival describes the director as “possessed with self-righteous fury”.