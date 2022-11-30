Jack Ma, the founding billionaire of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He has been living in Tokyo for 6 months, according to new reports.

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma is said to live in Tokyo.Zhang Yazi/China Press Service/Getty Images

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma now lives in Tokyo, the FT reported.

The once high-profile Ma angered Chinese authorities in 2020 and has since disappeared from public view.

Ma is still withdrawn in Tokyo and mostly socializes in private clubs.

Once one of China’s wealthiest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma all but disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts.

Ma, an outspoken teacher turned tech titan, was once a high-profile jet-setter who was the face of China’s Big Tech. But he has been keeping a low profile since October 2020, after giving a speech criticizing China’s financial regulatory system.

His words angered Chinese authorities, prompting intense regulatory scrutiny of his companies and a broader crackdown on the country’s tech companies.

There has been intense speculation about Ma’s fate since he disappeared from the limelight.

One of the billionaire’s most recent sightings was in July this year, when he visited Wageningen University and Research in July, the Dutch institution announced on its website.

Despite living in Tokyo for nearly six months, Ma has kept a low profile in the city and mostly socializes at several private clubs, according to the FT. He also spends his time in Japan visiting hot springs and countryside ski resorts with his family, according to the outlet.

While based in Tokyo, Ma has made regular trips to the United States and the tech hub of Israel, according to the FT.

Like China, Japan has exercised some of the toughest border controls in the world during the pandemic, but visa-free travel resumed last month. By contrast, Covid lockdowns still persist in China, leading to rare protests against authorities last weekend.

The spotlight on Ma’s activities coincided with Beijing’s push for “common prosperity” – a concept that the rich should share their wealth with the poor to create a more equal society. The momentum that intensified from 2020 affected large technology companies as well as real estate companies, which were forced to reduce their debt levels as authorities sought to control high house prices.

This has weighed on Chinese tech and real estate companies, sending the net worth of the country’s wealthiest plunging. Ma, who at his peak was worth around $61 billion in October 2020, is now worth around $30.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That’s partly because Alibaba’s share price is down about 75% from its 2020 high.

Ma resigned as chairman of Alibaba in 2019. He still sits on the board of the Jack Ma Foundation, which he founded.

The foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

