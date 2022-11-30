Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settle divorce; the rapper will pay $200,000 a month in child support

Kim Kardashian and you reached an agreement in their divorce, avoiding a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed on Tuesday showed.

The former couple and their attorneys filed paperwork seeking a judge’s approval of the terms they agreed to, including $200,000 a month in child support from Ye, formerly known as from Kanye West, to Kardashian.

The two will have joint custody and neither will pay child support for the other spouse, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The judge declared the two legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, ending their eight-year marriage, but ownership and custody issues remained to be resolved at a trial beginning Dec. 14.

The two have four children ranging in age from 3 to 9 years old.

kardashians and Ye will also share expenses for the children’s private security and private school, including college, according to the proposed settlement.

They will also each pay their own debts, according to the settlement. The two had a prenuptial agreement and kept their property largely separate.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West offered to use the giant screen at the empty San Francisco Giants baseball stadium later that year, and the two got together. married on May 24, 2014 in a ceremony in a Renaissance fortress. in Florence, Italy.

The two appeared to be heading for a cordial split with agreed terms when Kardashian first filed for divorce in February 2021. Neither publicly discussed the split until earlier this year. , when Ye began to hit out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Among his complaints were that he was not allowed to make important parenting decisions and that he was excluded from birthday parties and other events for their children.

Ye, who has fired two attorneys since filing for divorce, also raised several technical issues and demands, including the request for the right to examine any new Kardashian husband under oath, which Judge Steve Cochran quickly dismissed.

The settlement comes shortly after several companies cut ties with Ye over offensive and anti-Semitic remarks that further eroded an already withered public image.

His last lawyer, Nicholas Salick, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

It was the third marriage for reality TV superstar, businesswoman and influencer Kardashian, and rap and fashion mogul Ye’s first marriage. Theirs was one of the most followed celebrity syndicates in decades.