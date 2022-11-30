Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Bill Wins Senate Pass – The Denver Post

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of a shift in national policy on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have since married. the decision of the Supreme Court. A 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

The bill, which would ensure same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law, was approved 61-36 on Tuesday, with support from 12 Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation was long overdue and part of America’s “difficult but inexorable march toward greater equality.”

The Democrats are advancing quickly, while the party still holds a majority in both houses of Congress. The bill now goes to the House for a final vote, likely next week.

President Joe Biden hailed the bipartisan vote and said he would “promptly and proudly” sign the bill into law if it passes the House. He said this will ensure young LGBTQ people “grow up knowing that they too can lead full and happy lives and start families of their own.”

The bill has gained momentum since the June Supreme Court ruling that struck down the federal abortion law, a decision that included a concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas that same-sex marriage could also be at risk. . Bipartisan Senate negotiations kicked off this summer when 47 Republicans unexpectedly voted for a House bill and gave supporters new optimism.

The legislation would not require any state to allow same-sex couples to marry. But it would require states to recognize all legal marriages where they took place and protect current same-sex unions, if Obergefell v. Hodges’ 2015 court ruling was to be overturned. It’s a stunning bipartisan endorsement and proof of societal change, after years of bitter division over the issue.

A new law protecting same-sex marriages would also be a major victory for Democrats as they relinquish their two years of consolidated power in Washington, and a massive victory for advocates who have been pushing for decades for federal legislation. It comes as the LGBTQ community has faced violent attacks, such as last weekend’s shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub that killed five people and injured at least 17.

“Our community really needs a win, we’ve been through a lot,” said Kelley Robinson, the new chair of the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ issues. “As a married queer person, I feel relief right now. I know my family is safe.

Robinson was in the Senate chamber for the vote with his wife, Becky, and infant son. “It was more emotional than I expected,” she said.

The vote was also personal for many senators. Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat who is the first openly gay senator and served as the bill’s chief sponsor, tearfully hugged Schumer and others during the final vote. Baldwin, who has worked on gay rights issues for nearly four decades, tweeted thanks to same-sex and interracial couples who she says made this moment possible.

“By living as yourself, you changed the hearts and minds of the people around you,” she wrote.

Schumer said Tuesday he wore the tie he wore to his daughter’s wedding, “one of the happiest times of my life.” He also recalled the “heartbreaking conversation” he had with his daughter and wife in September 2020 when they learned that liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died. “Could our right to marry be revoked? they asked at the time.

With conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett replacing Ginsburg, the court has now overturned Roe v. Wade and federal abortion rights, stoking fears about Obergefell and other court-protected rights. But sentiment has changed on same-sex marriage, with more than two-thirds of the public now in favour.

Still, Schumer said it was notable that the Senate even had the debate after years of Republican opposition. “Ten years ago, it would have stretched all our imaginations to imagine both sides talking about protecting the rights of same-sex married couples,” he said.

The passage came after the Senate rejected three Republican amendments aimed at protecting the rights of religious institutions and others to still oppose such marriages. Proponents of the legislation argued that these changes were unnecessary because the bill had already been amended to clarify that it does not affect the rights of individuals or businesses that are currently enshrined in law. The bill would also specify that a marriage is between two people, an effort to stave off some far-right criticism that the legislation may condone polygamy.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who has been lobbying his fellow GOP senators to support the legislation for months, pointed to the number of religious groups backing the bill, including the Church of Jesus- Christ of Latter Day Saints. Some of these groups were part of the bipartisan amendment negotiations.

“They see this as a step forward for religious freedom,” Tillis says.

The nearly 17 million-member Utah-based faith said in a statement this month that church doctrine would continue to hold same-sex relationships as contrary to God’s commandments.

Most Republicans still oppose the legislation, saying it is unnecessary and citing concerns about religious freedom. And some conservative groups have stepped up their opposition in recent weeks, pressuring Republican supporters to change their votes.

“Marriage is the exclusive, lifelong conjugal union between a man and a woman, and any departure from this conception undermines the indispensable objective of raising each child in a stable home by the mother and father who designed it,” said Roger of the Heritage Foundation. Severino, vice president for domestic policy, wrote in a recent blog post arguing against the bill.

In an effort to win the 10 Republican votes needed to overcome a 50-50 Senate filibuster, Democrats postponed consideration until after the midterm elections, hoping it would relieve political pressure on GOP senators who could wobble.

Eventual support from 12 Republicans gave Democrats the votes they needed.

Along with Tillis, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman supported the bill early on and lobbied their GOP colleagues to support it. Republican Senators Richard Burr of North Carolina, Todd Young of Indiana, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Mitt Romney of Utah, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan from Alaska.

Just before the passage, Collins thanked his fellow Republicans who supported him. “I know it wasn’t easy, but they did the right thing,” Collins said.

Lummis, one of the more conservative members of the Senate, spoke ahead of the final vote of his “pretty blunt introspection” before backing the bill. She said she accepted her church’s beliefs that a marriage is between a man and a woman, but noted that the country was founded on the separation of church and state.

“We are doing well in taking this step, not by embracing or validating each other’s devout views, but by simply tolerating them,” Lummis said.

Baldwin said earlier this month that many Republicans’ new openness to the subject reminded him of “the arc of the LBGTQ movement to begin with, in the beginning, when people weren’t out and people knew homosexuals by myths and stereotypes”.

“And slowly the laws followed,” she said. “It’s history.”

___

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.