Last defendant in Thai sex trafficking ring pleads guilty in Minnesota

A Thai woman who helped run an international sex trafficking ring that operated in the Twin Cities pleaded guilty Tuesday in St. Paul to charges stemming from the scheme.

Sumalee Intarathong, 61, is the last of 37 defendants convicted in the sprawling case, which was first announced in 2016, according to the office of Andrew Luger, U.S. attorney for Minnesota.

Intarathong pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in money laundering. Her sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Intarathong was a high-ranking member of a criminal organization that recruited hundreds of impoverished young women from Bangkok, Thailand, to move to the United States and serve as sex workers, promising them a better life.

The victims were signed to debt bondage “contracts,” which obligated them to work off a debt of between $40,000 and $60,000 as prostitutes for the organization, in exchange for a visa and travel to the U.S.

Allowed to keep only a fraction of the money they earned, the women essentially became the property of the organization, prevented from going out in public without an escort.

Intarathong worked for the organization for seven years, recruiting the women in Thailand and serving as the “house boss” for its business in Minnesota, which operated out of hotels and apartments in the Twin Cities.

She was arrested in Belgium in August 2016 and extradited to the U.S. in February 2021.