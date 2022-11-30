Law enforcement shouldn’t dismiss ‘incel’ angle, experts say

More than two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death at their off-campus residence hall, police have yet to identify a suspect or locate a murder weapon.

Forensic psychologist Kris Mohandie said the brutal nature of the murders, combined with the victims’ appearance as popular students on campus, leads him to believe law enforcement should take a close look at the suspect being potentially an “incel”.

Incel, which is short for involuntary celibacy, refers to a misogynistic subculture of romantically frustrated men who frequently share their anger online at not being able to find a mate.

“There’s a lot of hate and anger that comes out in these crimes — the level of violence, the determination, the hostility evident in such a personal attack,” Mohandie told Fox News Digital. “It’s a lot of intensity. So it’s not incompatible with someone who can have that kind of drive. There’s something hateful and rage about it.”

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, including University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Gonçalves, 21.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were all stabbed to death between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on November 13.

TIMELINE OF THE UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE MASSACRE OF FOUR STUDENTS

Authorities believe the attack was “targeted”, but they have not identified who was targeted or why they believe this is the case. Additionally, Goncalves said before the killings that she “may have had a stalker,” but authorities were unable to substantiate these claims.

“They are children, adult children, living their lives, living happiness, being spontaneous and carefree. And that will stimulate someone who felt entitled to have a relationship with one or more of them”, Mohandie said.

“For people who feel on the outside looking in…it’s going to create envy and hate.”

An empty parking lot in front of the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered more than two weeks ago.

IDAHO MURDERS: TWO WEEKS HAVE PASSED SINCE FOUR COLLEGE STUDENTS CUT TO DEATH IN OFF-CAMPUS HOME

Sarah Daly, a criminology researcher at Saint Vincent College who has studied the involuntary celibacy subculture, noted that it would be premature to say the killer in this case is from the incel community, but the circumstances of the murders could potentially provide clues.

“I can certainly see how people might suspect an ‘incel killer’ in this case, especially since all four victims are young and attractive, fitting the ‘Chad’ and ‘Stacy’ reference that incels often use on their forums,” Daly said. Fox News digital.

Daly noted that most men who identify as incels are likely at greater risk for suicide than homicide risk, but there have been a few instances of real-world violence from the community.

IDAHO STATE CRIME LAB PRIORITIZES EVIDENCE TESTING IN COLLEGE STUDENT BRUTAL MURDER CASE

Shortly before Alek Minassian, 25, killed 10 people in April 2018 by mowing them down with a rental van in Toronto, Canada, he posted on Facebook that the “Incel rebellion has already begun”.

In this Facebook post, Minassian referenced Elliot Rodger, a 22-year-old man who murdered six people during a 2014 rampage in Isla Vista, California, including two women outside a home. sorority. In the months leading up to that attack, he wrote about his hatred of women in a 137-page manifesto, according to The Associated Press.

James Fitzgerald, a former FBI criminal profiler, said detectives are likely already investigating whether the suspect may be an incel.

“While most of them, the vast majority are not violent, some have violent ideas and they want to threaten and take action against people,” Fitzgerald told Fox News on Friday.

“Is it possible they saw the young women here as ‘Stacys?’ It’s the nickname for pretty women. Or young man Ethan, as ‘Chad’. It’s something I know profilers and behaviorists study.”

Detectives have received more than 1,000 tips and Moscow Police Chief James Fry said last week they were “looking into all leads” during the investigation.