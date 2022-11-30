Left-wing activists banned from Twitter after campaign of false reports

Prominent left-leaning Twitter accounts have been banned after false reports, The Intercept reported.

Far-right activists have launched a campaign to flag left-wing accounts for false violations, he reported.

Elon Musk reinstated banned right-wing accounts like Donald Trump and Kanye West earlier this month.

Prominent left-wing accounts have been banned from Twitter since Musk’s takeover, including Chad Loder, an anti-fascist researcher who identified a Proud Boy member involved in the US Capitol riots on January 6, 2021; Vishal Pratap Singh, a journalist who reported on far-right protests in Southern California; Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, a group that provides armed security for LGBTQ+ events in Texas; and CrimethInc, an anarchist organization that distributes articles, zines, books, and posters on anti-authoritarianism.

Right-wing activists coordinated a campaign to mass report left-wing Twitter users for false violations to have their accounts suspended – Loder’s account was mentioned on a list of accounts to report.

Loder shared screenshots with The Intercept showing Telegram channels with thousands of Proud Boy and QAnon followers who had filed mass complaints against Loder’s account and celebrated his suspension from Twitter.

Far-right users love the reporter Andy Ngo on Twitter urged Musk to respond to the “large number of Antifa accounts” operating on Twitter. Ngo specifically mentioned CrimetheInc calling it an “Antifa Collective”. Musk then ordered Ngo to report the Antifa accounts.

Loder told Intercept that his account was suspended just 90 minutes after Musk responded to Ngo on Twitter.

“What I believe has happened is that I and other accounts have been flagged en masse over the past few weeks by a dedicated group of far-right extremists who want to erase archived evidence. of their past misdeeds and neutralize our ability to expose them in the future,” Loder told Intercept.

“What I suspect is that Twitter’s automatic systems flagged my account for some reason and no human being is looking into it.”

Twitter Trust and Safety has been made aware of the organized campaign to spoof leftist accounts like Loder – a violation of Twitter’s policies against platform manipulation – but key members of the team have now quit or been fired, including executives Vijaya Gadde and Yoel Roth.

Musk has described himself as a “absolutist of freedom of expression”, and reinstated several right-wing accounts earlier this month that were previously banned, including Donald Trump, Jordan Peterson, Kanye West, Babylon Bee and more.

Twitter, Chad Loder, Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club and CrimetheInc did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment. Insider could not reach Vishal Pratap Singh.