Libbie Mugrabi lands in Miami in ‘free libbie’ gear after her arrest

She went from the jingle of the Hamptons to the heat of Miami.

After being arrested in the Hamptons – and denying allegations that she attacked a housekeeper – New York socialite Libbie Mugrabi hit Art Basel Miami Beach.

Sources exclusively tell us that Mugrabi was spotted browsing through expensive artwork and was cheekily “dressed in an orange jumpsuit with the words ‘Free Libbie’ on it”.

Our South Beach spy said of Tuesday’s sighting: ‘She was also wearing a pair of orange thigh-high boots, and to top it all off, the always stylish Libbie would arrive at parties in a metallic orange BMW convertible with a tall driver blond mystery. .”

Everyone around her also wore ironic Free Libbie T-shirts.

Mugrabi was spotted wearing cheeky gear that read ‘Free Libbie’. Libbie Mugrabi Mugrabi was spotted wearing cheeky gear that read ‘Free Libbie’. Libbie Mugrabi Next

close The ‘I Want Candy’ crooner passed away without a will earlier…

While in Miami, Mugrabi – who has a line of designer hats – was hosting a pop-up to sell her stylish lids at the W Hotel, and she was also hosting dinner at Mr. Chow’s on Tuesday night, where guests all received their caps. .

Attendees included Jocelyn Wildenstein and Harry Dubin, spies told Page Six.

Southampton City Police said in a statement last week that Mugrabi had been charged with threatening, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon after being accused of smashing a former employee’s mobile phone over the summer and threatening her with a knife and a mop handle.

Mugrabi has denied the allegations made against her at Southampton. Instagram/Libbie Mugrabi

But Mugrabi told the Post she was the victim – and that her 10,000 square foot home was hijacked while she was away by “domestic workers who weren’t supposed to live there”.

“They were glamping in the Hamptons,” she insisted, proclaiming her innocence in an interview.

Mugrabi is a must on the artistic circuit. Instagram/Libbie Mugrabi

Local cops say the alleged fight broke out on July 31 after a housekeeper complained about money owed to her, and the incident ended when Mugrabi ‘forcefully and illegally’ evicted “the employee.

Mugrabi’s lawyer, Marianne Bertuna, of Aidala Bertuna & Kamins, previously said in a statement: “Libbie Mugrabi is a pillar of our community and a law-abiding citizen. The evidence will show that she is innocent of all these charges. We look forward to this case being promptly closed in full.

Mugrabi is the ex-wife of Andy Warhol’s great art collector, David Mugrabi.