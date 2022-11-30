Liberal judges use legal term ‘alien’ to describe illegals at SCOTUS hearing

United States Supreme Court Justices (SCOTUS) Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson used or referred to the legal term “alien” to describe illegal aliens in the United States during oral argument, even though the President Joe Biden’s administration has instructed officials to use the term “non-citizen” instead.

On Tuesday, SCOTUS heard arguments in United States vs. Texas where states seek to have Biden’s so-called “sanctuary country” orders thrown out. The orders ensure that most of the country’s 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens are not eligible for arrest or deportation.

In a number of cases, Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson—considered the liberal faction of the Court—either used the term “alien” directly to describe illegal aliens in the United States, or referred to the term while citing prior cases and federal immigration law. Sotomayor said:

What the government said, and what the record clearly proves, is that there was a push at the border. If left unsupported, this surge would overwhelm all border states, not just Texas, and the cost of this operation must give them a higher priority in terms of the aliens that are already here.

“He’s saying you, don’t create ‘everything’ – and it’s all very broad – ‘right or benefit that is legally enforceable by any party.’ It doesn’t say any extraterrestrial part, it doesn’t say anything like that,” Sotomayor said in another instance.

“…it’s not the language, is not limited to this situation,” Sotomayor continued. “It does not mention any rights or benefits legally enforceable by an undocumented alien. It says “any party”.

“You’re basically trying to sneak in…and say you have to remove these people whether you like it or not…so once you say that then how can the guidelines be wrong because it’s just a statement that says these extraterrestrials, we’re not going to delete,” Sotomayor said, using the term for the fourth time.

Later, Kagan and Jackson each referred to the term “alien” to describe illegal aliens while citing previous cases and federal immigration laws.

“If you look at the language of 1231, ‘It’s the attorney general must detain the alien’, it doesn’t say anything about must remove, it doesn’t say anything about must apprehend, arrest, it just says ‘must detain,’” a Kagan said.

“The text of the law in A says ‘Pending deportation determination on whether the alien should be removed from the United States,’” Jackson said.

The judges using the term “alien” to describe illegal aliens in the United States come as Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has sought to purge the term from all federal agencies.

In April 2021, for example, Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were ordered to stop using the terms “illegal alien.” and “assimilation” and replacing them with “non-citizen” and “integration”. .” The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has also removed the term “alien” from its site to be “more inclusive.”

Then, in July 2021, the Biden administration ordered federal immigration judges not to use the terms “alien” and “illegal alien.” Instead, judges should use “non-citizen” and “undocumented person.”

In December 2021, USCIS continued to purge the terms “alien” and “illegal alien” from its website and the agency’s lengthy manual.

The term “alien” is regularly used as a legal definition to describe a foreign national in the United States. The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) has codified the term into law and defines it as “any person who is not a citizen or national of the United States. ”

The deal is United States vs. Texas22-58 of the Supreme Court of the United States.

