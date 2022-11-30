Lifeguards rush to save pilot whales stranded on Eastham beach

EASTHAM – Animal welfare workers raced to rescue five pilot whales stranded on an Eastham beach on Tuesday.

A sixth whale, a calf, has died.

The whales were first spotted swimming north of Sunken Meadow near the shore on Monday evening, and found on the sand on Tuesday morning.

International Fund for Animal Welfare rescuers covered the whales with blankets and treated them with intravenous fluids.

Beached whales at Eastham CBSBoston



When high tide came later in the afternoon, rescuers carefully helped the whales back into the water on floats. The captaincy then withdrew them offshore.

“These are dolphin stretchers as we call them,” said Misty Neimeyer, stranding coordinator. “They are specially designed to move these animals on the beach. So we pull them, we put them in place, we roll the animal carefully. It looks easy, but we see that it is not easy. It takes a lot working with our trained responders so that we can move these animals.”

IFAW Director of Marine Mammal Rescue and Research Brian Sharp said it was a difficult mission due to the size of the animals.

“The largest animal we estimate weighs nearly 4,000 pounds, or nearly two tons,” Sharp said.

The float was sent into the water with one of the whales on it so it could serve as a lead animal. The hope was that the other pilot whales would follow, but at first they didn’t.

Crews stood in shallow water using rakes and other objects to hit the water. After about half an hour, the other whales followed the lead animal out to sea.

The harbor master followed them with a boat to make sure they got to where they were supposed to be.

IFAW says it has responded to nearly 6,000 marine mammal strandings in Cape Town since 1998.