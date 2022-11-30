Man sentenced to 5 years for fatal hit-and-run in Shelburne

Pin 0 Shares

Crime

Peter E. Toomey, 53, fled the scene after punching and killing Rhonda Thompson of Shelburne. A Northampton man was sentenced to five years in state prison on Tuesday after punching and killing a woman in Shelburne last year. Peter E. Toomey, 53, pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene causing injury causing death, misleading a police officer and negligent homicide with a motor vehicle in Superior Court of Franklin, according to District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office. Toomey’s sentence includes a five-year probation period after his prison sentence. He will also lose his license for 15 years. Toomey struck and killed Rhonda Thompson of Shelburne around 6:30 a.m. in the Highway 2 recovery lane. Thompson was out for a morning walk with a friend when Toomey struck her and did not slow down, officials said. Thompson’s friend asked passers-by for help, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene 15 minutes later. According to the prosecutor’s office, members of the state police collision analysis team concluded that Toomey had an unobstructed view of Thompson for 800 feet before striking her. They also judged that there were no other vehicles on the roadway, no evidence of solar glare, road defects or mechanical problems; and that Thompson had no chance of avoiding being hit by Toomey. Members of Thompson’s family expressed disdain at Toomey’s sentence, which they believe was too lenient, in court on Tuesday. The group, consisting of Thompson’s husband, sister, daughter and friend, also spoke of their grief. “A bit of me died when she died,” Thompson’s daughter said in a court statement. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

