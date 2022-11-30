Manchester United players delighted at the World Cup with Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes awarded man of the match, while men from Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City also play

The World Cup has been a stellar one for Manchester United stars so far, with three of their players winning man of the match awards in the space of a day in Qatar.

The Red Devils have 15 players in the Middle East, and it was 16 before Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with the club.

Getty Rashford played for England and helped book his place in the last 16

These players have taken center stage in Qatar with a trio featuring their country in recent matches to win the gong sponsored by Budweiser.

First there was Casemiro, who sent Brazil to the last 16 of the World Cup with his brilliant effort against Switzerland on Monday.

The Manchester United midfielder’s importance to the national team is not lost on his Brazilian team-mates, with Neymar showering him with huge praise after the game.

He tweeted: “Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time.”

In the match that followed, Bruno Fernandes netted a brace for Portugal in their 2-0 win over Uruguay.

Ronaldo attempted to score the first of those goals before adidas intervened and proved it was indeed Fernandes.

Getty Casemiro was hailed by his teammates after his match-winning goal

Getty Fernandes scored a brace for Portugal, as Ronaldo tried to score one of the goals

The midfielder was rightfully handed the Man of the Match award afterwards, as his contributions booked Portugal’s place in the knockout stages.

Marcus Rashford then scored the Manchester United players’ treble by also winning the prize for his brace in the 3-0 victory over Wales, which also secured England’s place in the round of 16.

It would have been a fourth trophy for the Red Devils at the tournament had Ronaldo still been a United player.

Getty Pulisic was twice man of the match in the group stage

Premier League players have played in Qatar with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City, also seeing their players receive awards for their performances.

Christian Pulisic (twice), Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech, Bukayo Saka, Kevin De Bruyne and Richarlison have all played in matches and been named Man of the Match.