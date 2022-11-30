Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Trump probe

ATLANTA — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff under Donald J. Trump, to testify as part of the criminal investigation into efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies to reverse his November 2020 electoral defeat in Georgia.
In a three-paragraph written opinion, the court pointedly said Mr Meadows’ legal efforts to avoid participating in the investigation were “manifestly without merit”.
Mr Meadows, 63, is one of three well-known Trump allies – in addition to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn – who have tried to fend off the subpoenas ordering them to testify before a special grand jury. in Atlanta. These efforts are part of a broader effort by a number of Trump allies to avoid cooperating with the Georgia investigation. This attempt met with mixed results. Last week, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina testified after a long legal battle that was settled by the United States Supreme Court.
The special grand jury is examining whether Mr. Trump and others broke state laws, among other actions, by spreading lies about voter fraud and pressuring state officials to consider to alter the results of the Georgian presidential election, which Mr. Trump lost by less than 12,000 votes. .
Mr. Gingrich and Mr. Flynn were ordered to travel to Atlanta to testify before judges in their respective home states of Virginia and Florida, and they are appealing those decisions.
Mr. Meadows, a former Republican representative from North Carolina, has been deeply involved in efforts to keep Mr. Trump in power. Congressional hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol showed he repeatedly asked the Justice Department to conduct investigations based on Mr. Trump’s unfounded theories about election irregularities across the nation. country.
Prosecutors say the special grand jury has evidence that Mr. Meadows organized and participated in the now infamous January 2, 2021 taped phone call, during which Mr. Trump can be heard telling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger , which he wanted to “find” the 11,780 votes that would allow him to win in Georgia. In December 2020, Mr. Meadows made a surprise visit to Cobb County, Georgia, to try to see an election audit that was underway there. Local officials told him he was not allowed to see him.
Like Mr. Flynn and Mr. Gingrich, Mr. Meadows argued that he need not testify on the grounds that Georgia’s special grand jury should be considered civil, not criminal, in nature. This, he argues, renders the subpoena unenforceable under an agreement between states that allows them to obtain the presence of foreign witnesses for criminal investigations.
This legal strategy has been successfully employed in Texas, where it has found favor with a majority of the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals, and it most likely explains why a number of Texas-based witnesses who received subpoenas in the Georgia case have not appeared in search.
In South Carolina, however, a lower court judge dismissed Mr Meadows’ argument in late October. Later, a group of current and former prosecutors filed an amicus brief arguing that if the state Supreme Court accepted Mr. Meadows’ argument, it would “undermine interstate comity and the effectiveness of enforcement.” of the law across state lines, not just between South Carolina and neighboring Georgia. , but nationally.
Mr. Meadows was originally due to give evidence on Wednesday, but that appointment will most likely be pushed back. A spokesperson for Mr. Meadows’ attorney declined to comment Tuesday, as did a spokesperson for Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor who is leading the investigation.
Danny Hakim contributed report.
nytimes