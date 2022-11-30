Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Trump probe

ATLANTA — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff under Donald J. Trump, to testify as part of the criminal investigation into efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies to reverse his November 2020 electoral defeat in Georgia.

In a three-paragraph written opinion, the court pointedly said Mr Meadows’ legal efforts to avoid participating in the investigation were “manifestly without merit”.

Mr Meadows, 63, is one of three well-known Trump allies – in addition to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn – who have tried to fend off the subpoenas ordering them to testify before a special grand jury. in Atlanta. These efforts are part of a broader effort by a number of Trump allies to avoid cooperating with the Georgia investigation. This attempt met with mixed results. Last week, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina testified after a long legal battle that was settled by the United States Supreme Court.

The special grand jury is examining whether Mr. Trump and others broke state laws, among other actions, by spreading lies about voter fraud and pressuring state officials to consider to alter the results of the Georgian presidential election, which Mr. Trump lost by less than 12,000 votes. .