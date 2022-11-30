Martin Scorsese presents: “Goncharov”, the best mafia film (n)ever made

Comment this story Comment

In an acting career spanning nearly six decades, Robert De Niro has played the role of countless gangsters, mobsters, and mob bosses. But before Jimmy Conway or a young Vito Corleone hit the screens, De Niro was a nightclub manager turned Russian hitman in the movie “Goncharov.” Though it had a star-studded cast list, a moving theme song, and all the juicy drama of the enemies-lovers trope, the 1973 film remained largely obscure until last week, when “Goncharov” began to be aired. trending on social media. Almost 50 years later, the film billed as “presented by Martin Scorsese” was being hailed as “the greatest mob film ever made”.

But “Goncharov” is actually a meme – or, to be more precise, the work of hundreds of people around the world who collectively developed the backstory and all the plot elements for a movie that, eh well, never existed.

“It became almost like ‘Argo,’” said Jamie Cohen, a media studies professor at CUNY Queens College, referring to the mock sci-fi movie that CIA agents used as a front to free hostages. in Iran in 1979. “But it’s a bit more complex because he’s creating a kind of large-scale fan fiction – almost with the idea of ​​manifesting a film in reality. At the same time, it’s also a bit of a joke or collective farce.

Goncharov was inexplicably ahead of his time and his contribution to cinema is remarkable. Rarely has a film told so many diverse yet interconnected stories.

Like ‘Girl Explaining’ and ‘Distracted Boyfriend’, Scorsese’s fake film falls under the strict definition of a meme: “something that is digital, made in line with the knowledge of other memes and allows other people to reproduce or remix it,” Cohen said. . But at the same time, “Goncharov” isn’t just a shared still image with new text overlays; it’s a cacophony of digital storytelling, blending fan fiction with audio and visuals.

In other words, “Goncharov” is a meme on steroids. And its origins go back to a years-old post of a shoe with a weird tag on Tumblr, a microblogging-focused social media site founded in 2007.

In 2020, Tumblr user zootycoon posted about a pair of “counterfeit boots” purchased online that referenced a “non-existent” Scorsese movie. The label said: “THE GREATEST MAFIA FILM EVER MADE, MARTIN SCORSESE PRESENTS GONCHAROV, DOMENICO PROCACCI PRODUCTION, A FILM…ABOUT THE NAPLES MAFIA.”

A year later, the post was re-shared with a screenshot of a sarcastic reply that read, “that idiot hasn’t seen goncharov.” Since this week, hundreds of people have been hoarding plot ideas, scene scripts and even music for a film that followed Goncharov, a Russian trying to shake off his hitman lifestyle by retiring to Naples in the 70s.

The plot unfolds as follows: in his quest for normality, Goncharov falls in love with his nemesis, Andrey “The Banker” Daddano. At the same time, Goncharov’s wife, Katya, has an affair with a woman named Sofia. In the middle of it all, there’s a villain wielding an ice pick. And, spoiler alert: most of the characters end up dying, including Goncharov, who is not only killed but betrayed.

How a shoe tag inspired an internet-fed fake movie is still a bit of a mystery. However, Tumblr user @dogsuffrage posited that “Goncharov” was likely a misspelled version of “Gomorrah”, the name of a 2008 Scorsese-backed film.

Either way, the film’s cult following eventually spread to Twitter and TikTok – much to the utter confusion of some users, who initially thought “Goncharov” was the real deal. That’s how it became a running joke that even Scorsese himself seemed to recognize in a TikTok video posted on Saturday by his daughter, Francesca.

“Yeah. I made that movie years ago,” Scorsese replied when Francesca asked him if he’d seen the “Goncharov” news.

More than an attempt to light up the world with a fake movie, Cohen said “Goncharov” represents the culmination of “interesting bits of internet ephemera from the 2010s” – a decade marked by the proliferation of fan fiction and fan art. It also underscores “a new kind of renaissance for Tumblr”, as the social media platform gains new users amid Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

“Tumblr has always been good at these threaded and stacked responses where people build each other up,” Cohen said. “It was the perfect place for it to go viral, especially as people move away from the chaos of Twitter.”

tumblr talked about a martin scorsese movie called goncharov and i was really into it i was really looking forward to watching it then it turns out they completely made it up

Still, like so many other memes, Cohen said “Goncharov” might be close to his internet peak.

“When memes go mainstream, internet appeal, secrecy and ownership go hand in hand,” he said. Nonetheless, “Goncharov” has been a bright spot for social media — a shining example that the digital world can actually be a fun place.