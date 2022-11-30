Minnesota canvassing board certifies election results, with recounts possible in two House races

Minnesota canvassing board certifies election results, with recounts possible in two House races
The five-member State Canvassing Board certified the Nov. 8 election results Tuesday and adopted a post-election review that included exceedingly close outcomes in House Districts 3A and 3B in northern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota secretary of state’s office, incumbent Robert Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, received 15 (or 0.07%) fewer votes than his opponent, Roger Skraba, a Republican from Ely, in the House District 3A race. Ecklund intends to request a publicly funded recount.

House District 3B incumbent Mary Murphy, DFL-Hermantown, received 35 (or 0.16%) fewer votes than her opponent Natalie Zeleznikar, a Republican from Duluth. Murphy was not immediately available to comment on whether she would request a recount in that race.

Candidates must submit their request for recounts by Thursday.

